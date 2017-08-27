Sette Câmara Gives MP Motorsport Surprise Spa Triumph

A day after securing his first points of the season at Spa-Francorchamps, former Red Bull Junior Team member Sergio Sette Câmara secured his first FIA Formula 2 Championship victory on Sunday, finishing ahead of Nyck de Vries.

It was the first win for MP Motorsport since Marco Sorensen triumphed at Sochi Autodrom back in 2014, with Sette Câmara’s race coming to him at the start as he jumped from third on the grid into the lead, demoting front row starters Norman Nato and Roberto Merhi.

De Vries, who was making only his second start for Racing Engineering after switching across from Rapax, soon jumped into second, with Nato dropping down to third at Les Combes. Nato would later lose third place to Luca Ghiotto at the same part of the track, with the Russian Time driver achieving his second podium finish of the weekend.

Outside the top four, perhaps the star of the race was Charles Leclerc, who after being disqualified from Saturday’s Feature race having initially taken the race victory, climbed from the back of the field to finish a remarkable fifth. The Prema Racing driver made some great passes along the way, with his move on Nobuharu Matsushita going up Eau Rouge in particular a starring moment.

He passed Oliver Rowland, on a charge of his own after his own disqualification on Saturday, down the Kemmel Straight, before passing the likes of Robert Visoiu and Louis Delétraz before battling for the positions inside the points.

He passed team-mate Antonio Fuoco and Feature race winner Artem Markelov to run sixth, before passing Rapax’s Merhi for fifth before the end, and coupled with Rowland only reaching eighth, behind Merhi and Fuoco, he extended his championship lead to fifty-nine points.

Markelov’s race came to an end with an engine problem soon after losing his place to Leclerc, but the retirement of ART Grand Prix’s Matsushita was far more spectacular.

The Japanese racer and Honda-protégé lost control of his car at the top of Eau Rouge, smashing into the barriers side-on, but luckily he was able to get out of the car unaided. The race was neutralised with the introduction the safety car while the mess was cleared up, with the race concluding behind it.

Spa-Francorchamps Sprint Race Result