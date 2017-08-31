Stroll Hoping Lower-Formula Experience will Help in Italian Grand Prix

Lance Stroll is hoping that racing at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship and in Italian Formula 4 will help his chances at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

This will be the fifth and final circuit in the current season that Stroll has previously raced on. Whilst experience of a track is always a big bonus to a driver’s confidence, this experience isn’t all positive. Of the three races he had in Formula 3 at Monza in 2015, the young Canadian took an eleventh, a retirement, and a disqualification at the track.

Still, this isn’t putting him off, saying, “I have been there in Formula 3, so this is another circuit that I have raced on, in fact the fifth and the last of the year that I know from a racing point of view.”

The Monza circuit is famed for its fans – typically a sea of red known as the Tifosi – who support Scuderia Ferrari. This makes the track unique for Stroll, and he’s looking forward to the atmosphere the track has.

“You just can’t get away from the history of the track and the passion of the Tifosi who love the Scuderia. The atmosphere hits you as soon as you arrive and it is a great feeling for all of us drivers.”

The Williams Martini Racing car has already proved itself fast in a straight line this year – most notably at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Stroll took a shock podium. This, he’s hoping, will help him to his fourth points finish of the season.

“I think our car should be good there from what I have seen, and hope we can get a good result.”