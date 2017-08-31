Ticktum Joins DAMS for Final Three GP3 Events

Daniel Ticktum will race for DAMS in the final three rounds of the 2017 GP3 Series - Credit: Francois Flamand / DPPI

Daniel Ticktum will race in the final three rounds of the GP3 Series season with DAMS, starting with this weekend’s races at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The Red Bull Junior Team driver will take over the driving duties of the #14 machine that started the season with Santino Ferrucci behind the wheel before he moved up to the FIA Formula 2 Championship, while Matthieu Vaxiviere competed in the last two events at the Hungaroring and Spa-Francorchamps.

DAMS team boss Francois Sicard is delighted to have someone of Ticktum’s talent on board, and he revealed that Red Bull were eager to give the eighteen-year-old some experience in GP3, with a possible full-time move in 2018 now on the cards.

“We had discussions with several potential drivers and Red Bull was interested to test Dan and for him to have experience with GP3,” said Sicard to Autosport.

“So we both took the opportunity to work together. He was with us yesterday and today to prepare – we did preparation looking at data, figures, the strategy and also training on the simulator.

“I’m really happy – I like this kind of class driver. It [was] just the preparation so it’s difficult to have a precise view of the potential of what he can achieve.

“But the way he interacted with the team was very good, with the engineers and management – he has strong potential. It’s up to us and him to transform this potential into results.”