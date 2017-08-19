Timo Glock Leads BMW 1-2-3-4 in Zandvoort Qualifying

The first DTM Series qualifying session at Zandvoort took place in rain affected conditions, meaning BMW‘s Timo Glock will start on pole position for the second time this season.

Glock leads a BMW 1-2-3-4 as he is joined by Augusto Farfus, who was Friday’s pacesetter, Marco Wittmann and Maxime Martin.

The top five is completed by Rene Rast, the leading non-BMW and the best placed of the main championship protagonists.

A heavy downpour arrived not long after the halfway point of the 20 minute session, just as the drivers were heading out on fresh tyres meaning no one was able to improve on their initial times.

Glock and Farfus were the only drivers to breach the 1m28 second benchmark, as reigning champion Wittmann clocked a 1m28.065.

Martin leads the BMW title fight and will line up in fourth ahead of Rast.

Loic Duval, who is looking to score his first points in the series will line up alongside Rast to make it an all Audi third row.

It is an all British fourth row with Tom Blomqvist and Gary Paffett who heads the grid for Mercedes.

Row five is another all Audi row as Mike Rockenfeller and championship leader Mattias Ekström line up ninth and tenth.

Maiden race winner last time out, Maro Engel will start from 13th behind stable-mates Paul di Resta and Robert Wickens.

Nico Muller lines alongside the German.

Saturday morning practice pacesetter Jamie Green finds himself down in 15th ahead of championship challenger Lucas Auer with the final BMW of Bruno Spengler down in 17th.

Last year’s championship runner up Edoardo Mortara completes the grid.

The 11th race of the season starts at 14.45 local time and will last for 55 minutes plus one lap.