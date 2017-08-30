United Autosports loses ELMS Le Castellet LMP2 podium

The #32 United Autosports Ligier was one of five cars to receive a post-race penalty after the 4 Hours of Le Castellet, losing its third-place finish as a result of an infringement under full-course yellow conditions.

The stewards awarded a thirty-second time penalty to the #32 – having not respected the maximum speed limit during one of the full-course yellow periods – meaning that the trio of Filipe Albuquerque, William Owen and Hugo de Sadeleer were relegated to fifth position.

The #39 Graff Oreca of Enzo Guibbert, Paul Petit and Eric Trousset was subsequently promoted to third, as the following #23 Panis-Barthez Ligier of Nathanaël Berthon, Timothé Buret and Fabien Barthez assumed fourth position.

Three cars from the LMP3 category were also provided with thirty-second time penalties for similar infringements; the #5 By Speed Factory, the #15 RLR Msport and the #12 Eurointernational teams – all Ligier runners – failed to adhere to the 60kph speed limit.

In addition, the #77 Proton Competition Porsche was awarded a ten-second penalty for a pitlane code violation, with the team’s mechanics still in the working area after the car had left the pit box.