Valentino Rossi suffers suspected broken leg in training accident

Italian media are reporting that nine time World Champion Valentino Rossi has broken both his tibia and fibula in an enduro crash this afternoon. He has reportedly broken the same leg that he broke in 2010.

It is still unknown whether or not the thirty eight year old will be fit for the next round, which will be his home round in Misano on the tenth of September. He’s already suffered one training accident this year, suffering rib injuries earlier on in the season.

Rossi’s tenth title fight could well be over if he is ruled out of any more races this season. He will be operated on tonight and we will soon know more information about his ability to ride in Misano.

“Valentino is not optimistic,” said Rossi’s father Graziano to ANSA. “They fear there is a fracture. To do the radiograph they had to cut the boot, and Valentino told me he feels very bad.”

His Yamaha team has also issued a statement following the incident.

“Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team rider Valentino Rossi was involved in an enduro accident, during a training activity close to his hometown, on Thursday, August 31st,” read the statement.

“The 38-year-old Italian rider was taken to the ‘Ospedale Civile di Urbino’ for a check-up. A further medical bulletin will be issued in due course.”

More information to follow.