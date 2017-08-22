Will Power reflects on Pocono Win: “What a crazy day for us”

Will Power secured his thirty-second career victory and his second consecutive at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, but was forced to do it the hard way after dropping a lap down when he had a front wing issue.

The Team Penske driver recovered the lap back, and then drove some storming laps to hit the front after the penultimate round of pit stops, with Power then holding off the challenge of team-mate Josef Newgarden until the chequered flag.

Power was also forced to replace his rear wing assembly during one of his pit visits, which he took under caution, but ultimately no one was going to deny him the victory that keeps him well and truly in the hunt for the championship.

“What a crazy day for us,” said Power. “I mean, we had a really strong car. The Verizon Chevrolet was getting back to the front, and then suddenly, boom, the wing broke. Lucky I didn’t hit the wall.

“We went a lap down, and then I was thinking to be smart and anything can happen. You get your lap back and get through the field, and that’s exactly what we did. So very, very good day.

“Once I got my lap back, I was like, all right, it’s game on. I can definitely get back up there. I was thinking like top 5, but when I was pumping out like 217 [mph] laps, I’m like, okay, we’re going to make some serious hay here.

“The crew guys did a fantastic job in the pits having to do all that and still able to go ahead and win the race.”