Williams’ Paddy Lowe: “Congratulations to Felipe for a great race”

Paddy Lowe felt it was a good return for Felipe Massa during the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after the veteran Brazilian claimed four well-earned points.

Massa missed the Hungarian Grand Prix at the end of July due to illness and then had a nightmare Friday and Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps that included a crash and a grid penalty, but he fought back superbly on Sunday to move up from sixteenth on the grid to finish eighth.

“Congratulations to Felipe for a great race and four points,” said Williams Martini Racing’s chief technical officer Lowe. “After his difficulties through the last month with missing the race in Hungary, it is great that he could come back to such a challenging circuit and deliver a strong result for the team.

“I am sure no one is happier about that than he is.”

Lowe was disappointed that Lance Stroll could not bring home a double points finish, but he was still happy to see the Canadian bring the car home in eleventh, but overall for the team it was good to score points on what had been an extremely difficult weekend.

“With Lance, one or two missed opportunities, so not a perfect race, but he brought the car home just outside the points, so it was a credit worthy result,” said Lowe.

“It was a very difficult weekend up to today for the team and both drivers, so overall we were happy to put that right to some extent during the race today.”