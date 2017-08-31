Wolff Confirms Mercedes still pushing hard with 2017 development

It is not often in history that the title-winning team of the previous season defend that status the following year when new regulations have been brought into play, but so far, the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team are bucking that trend.

The German squad currently head up the constructors standings by forty-two points from main title rivals Scuderia Ferrari, and have won seven out of the twelve races contested so far this season.

This year’s championship has so far been one of the closest fought battles in a long time, primarily down to Mercedes dominance over the last three seasons, and there is no reason why they cannot achieve their goal of becoming champions that defend their title following a major regulation change.

That is a goal the German squad have their hearts set on reaching, and that is the aim the Brackley based squad are currently giving their everything to achieve.

To do it however, Mercedes must keep pushing this season and continue on with development of the W08 until the very last race. Team Boss Toto Wolff has confirmed this season’s title battle is where their focus currently lies, with perhaps one eye on development for 2018.

“This is often the time of year when thoughts turn to the following season. However, our mission is clear: to win before and after a major regulation change.

“Nobody said it would be easy and it is stretching our limits in every direction. We are still pushing hard with our development to squeeze every last bit of performance from the W08.”

It is clear Mercedes badly want to win this year’s title, in both the constructors and drivers championships if possible, but how much could their desire to come out on top this season, compromise their 2018 targets?