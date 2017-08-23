Zak Brown: Vandoorne “Will Win Races At McLaren” Following Extension Deal

McLaren’s Executive Director Zak Brown believes Stoffel Vandoorne is in the right team to grab his first Formula 1 win.

McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team announced earlier today that the team will keep Vandoorne on for the 2018 season ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Mclaren’s Racing Director Eric Boullier commented on the announcement that they plan to keep Vandoorne on for the long-term.

Brown backs Boullier’s comment over the announcement saying: “Echoing Eric’s words, I’d like to add only that I regard Stoffel as a super talent – a future Formula 1 world champion in fact – and that’s why I’ve always been adamant that he should race for us on a multi-year basis.”

Whilst Vandoorne remains the team for 2018 and McLaren plan to keep him within the next few years, Brown dismisses any questions over the duration of the new contract.

“Before anyone asks me any questions about duration, we don’t want to go into that kind of confidential contractual detail, but let me put it this way: when we signed Stoffel, we intended that he would race for us for a significant number of years, and that remains our firm intention.”

Brown believes the 2015 GP2 Series Champion has the potential to capture his first win at McLaren and stating the team have the right package to be fast enough to win races again in the future.

“We all know Stoffel’s potential, and when we have a package fast enough to win grands prix again – and we will – Stoffel will be in the right place to score his first Formula 1 victory.” said Brown.