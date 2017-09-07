2017 World RX of Latvia entries revealed

Next week’s FIA World RX of Latvia (15-17 September) is looming closer and closer, and the FIA has promptly released the complete entry lists for all the categories to be represented there: not just World RX, but also the FIA European Rallycross Championship for both the Super1600 and Supercar classes.

The World Championship, currently led by Sweden’s Johan Kristoffersson, will see among the 18 permanent entries Scottish former rally driver Alister McRae, confirmed by LOCO Energy World RX Team to drive their VW Polo for the remaining three Championship rounds, after his début last weekend at Lohéac. Switzerland’s Nico Mueller also returns to WRX action on his second appearance at the wheel of a fourth Audi S1 by EKS RX. Other occasional entries are Joni-Pekka Rajala of Finland, in a Mitsubishi Mirage, and French rallycross legend Hervé Knapick, in what is set to be his final World RX appearance, driving his own Citroen DS3.

A 32-strong field is expected for the final round of the Euro RX Supercar championship, also led by a Swede in a Volkswagen Polo, more precisely Anton Marklund. Regular ERX Touringcar competitor Philip Gehrman will make his second Supercar start of the season here in Riga, driving a VW Beetle for Eklund Motorsport, who returns to action after missing the race in Lohéac, with a sister car for Henning Solberg, older brother to double World Champion Petter. Also after a one-race hiatus, Poland’s Martin Kaczmarski is back to the Championship in his Ford Fiesta.

The Super1600 championship, at its second-to-last round here in Latvia, will also benefit from a number of additional entries, like Norwegian star Espen Isaksaetre (Peugeot 208) and German Sven Seeliger (Ford Fiesta), as well as the débuts of Hungarian Attila Mozer (Skoda Fabia) and Latvian Martins Lapins (Renault Twingo). Also from Latvia, Arnis Odins and Juris Spikis will race in Renault Twingos by Traubergs Motorsport, joined by their countryman Edijs Oss in a VW Polo.

Complete entry lists can be found at the links below:

World RX | Euro RX Supercars | Euro RX S1600