6 Hours of Mexico winner Bruno Senna: “Everyone maximised their potential”

Vaillante Rebellion celebrated their first victory of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship this weekend at the 6 Hours of Mexico.

The LMP2 frontrunners started the race from fourth in class and Bruno Senna quickly made progress taking the lead in the opening laps from the #36 Signatech Alpine Matmut car. Senna’s stint lasted fifty minutes before Nicolas Prost took over the driving duties for the next two hours, maintaining the hard work of the Brazilian.

Julien Canal continued to set the pace before Senna returned to driving for the last hour and a half as he fought off the #24 CEFC Manor TRS Racing and #36 Signatech Alpine Matmut.

“Fantastic race,” exclaimed Prost. “We prepared it well all the weekend and then everything followed the plan. Bruno and Julien have done a fantastic job, it’s really great to win with them. The team also made a no-fault race. Now we must continue this momentum.”

Senna added, “What an amazing job by the team this weekend! We had the car to win the whole time and everyone maximised their potential to achieve this long awaited win! Can’t wait for COTA!”