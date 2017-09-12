Aegerter Holds off Luthi for Victory at Misano

Dominique Aegerter took his first Moto2 victory for three years in torrential conditions at Misano after holding off Thomas Luthi. The Swiss pair fought out a race-long battle and although he had to settle for second, Luthi has now closed to within nine points of championship leader Franco Morbidelli after the Italian crashed out of the lead.
Just as in the Moto3 race that had preceded it, the attrition rate was high as the conditions caught out the riders lap after lap. Polesitter Mattia Pasini didn’t make it beyond the second lap, losing control at Rio in an identical crash to Lorenzo Baldassarri, but the defining moment came on lap four as Morbidelli surrendered a two second lead, tumbling at Quercia.
This left Aegerter in the lead ahead of Luthi and Miguel Oliveira but the Portuguese rider was the next frontrunner to depart, losing the front end of his KTM at the high-speed turn fifteen. As a result, the battle for victory became an all-Swiss affair and as championship considerations took over, Luthi ultimately settled for second behind Aegerter who handed Suter their first victory since Luthi’s success in Valencia three years ago.
The final rostrum position went to an emotional Hafizh Syahrin who claimed the second podium of his career, albeit the first time he had been able to stand on one, while Francesco Bagnaia finished fourth, taking advantage of last lap crashes for Takaaki Nakagami and Simone Corsi. Brad Binder came through to fifth on the sole remaining KTM ahead of Sandro Cortese and Fabio Quartararo while Corsi remounted to limp home in eighth, just ahead of wet-weather specialist Khairul Idham Pawi.
Moto2 Tribul Mastercard GP San Marino e Riviera di Rimini – Race Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Time/Gap
|Pts
|1
|77. Dominique Aegerter
|Suter
|Kiefer Racing
|51:39.709
|25
|2
|12. Thomas Luthi
|Kalex
|CarXpert Interwetten
|+1.400
|20
|3
|55. Hafizh Syahrin
|Kalex
|Petronas Raceline Malaysia
|+7.875
|16
|4
|42. Francesco Bagnaia
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|+21.223
|13
|5
|41. Brad Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|+23.849
|11
|6
|11. Sandro Cortese
|Suter
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|+41.421
|10
|7
|40. Fabio Quartararo
|Kalex
|Pons HP 40
|+43.107
|9
|8
|24. Simone Corsi
|Speed Up
|Speed Up Racing
|+56.926
|8
|9
|89. Khairul Idham Pawi
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|+1:01.495
|7
|10
|2. Jesko Raffin
|Kalex
|CarXpert Interwetten
|+1:20.192
|6
|11
|30. Takaaki Nakagami
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|+1:32.448
|5
|12
|15. Alex De Angelis
|Suter
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|+1 Lap
|4
|13
|87. Remy Gardner
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|+1 Lap
|3
|14
|45. Tetsuta Nagashima
|Kalex
|Teluru SAG Team
|+1 Lap
|2
|15
|97. Xavi Vierge
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|+1 Lap
|1
|16
|22. Federico Fuligni
|Kalex
|Forward Junior Team
|+1 Lap
|NC
|62. Stefano Manzi
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|+4 Laps
|NC
|20. Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|AGR Team
|+14 Laps
|NC
|5. Andrea Locatelli
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|+15 Laps
|NC
|27. Iker Lecuona
|Kalex
|Garage Plus Interwetten
|+15 Laps
|NC
|44. Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|+16 Laps
|NC
|19. Xavier Simeon
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|+17 Laps
|NC
|37. Augusto Fernandez
|Speed Up
|Speed Up Racing
|+17 Laps
|NC
|32. Isaac Vinales
|Kalex
|BE-A-VIP SAG Team
|+19 Laps
|NC
|9. Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|+21 Laps
|NC
|57. Edgar Pons
|Kalex
|Pons HP 40
|+21 Laps
|NC
|21. Franco Morbidelli
|Kalex
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|+23 Laps
|NC
|54. Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|+24 Laps
|NC
|7. Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Kalex
|Forward Team
|+24 Laps
|NC
|6. Tarran Mackenzie
|Suter
|Kiefer Racing
|+25 Laps
|NC
|10. Luca Marini
|Kalex
|Forward Team
|+26 Laps
|NC
|49. Axel Pons
|Kalex
|RW Racing GP
|+26 Laps
|NS
|73. Alex Marquez
|Kalex
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|Injured