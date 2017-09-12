Moto2

Aegerter Holds off Luthi for Victory at Misano

Dominique Aegerter leads Thomas Luthi (Photo Credit: MotoGP.com)

Dominique Aegerter took his first Moto2 victory for three years in torrential conditions at Misano after holding off Thomas Luthi. The Swiss pair fought out a race-long battle and although he had to settle for second, Luthi has now closed to within nine points of championship leader Franco Morbidelli after the Italian crashed out of the lead.

Just as in the Moto3 race that had preceded it, the attrition rate was high as the conditions caught out the riders lap after lap. Polesitter Mattia Pasini didn’t make it beyond the second lap, losing control at Rio in an identical crash to Lorenzo Baldassarri, but the defining moment came on lap four as Morbidelli surrendered a two second lead, tumbling at Quercia.

This left Aegerter in the lead ahead of Luthi and Miguel Oliveira but the Portuguese rider was the next frontrunner to depart, losing the front end of his KTM at the high-speed turn fifteen.  As a result, the battle for victory became an all-Swiss affair and as championship considerations took over, Luthi ultimately settled for second behind Aegerter who handed Suter their first victory since Luthi’s success in Valencia three years ago.

The final rostrum position went to an emotional Hafizh Syahrin who claimed the second podium of his career, albeit the first time he had been able to stand on one, while Francesco Bagnaia finished fourth, taking advantage of last lap crashes for Takaaki Nakagami and Simone Corsi. Brad Binder came through to fifth on the sole remaining KTM ahead of Sandro Cortese and Fabio Quartararo while Corsi remounted to limp home in eighth, just ahead of wet-weather specialist Khairul Idham Pawi.

 

Moto2 Tribul Mastercard GP San Marino e Riviera di Rimini – Race Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
177. Dominique AegerterSuterKiefer Racing51:39.70925
212. Thomas LuthiKalexCarXpert Interwetten+1.40020
355. Hafizh SyahrinKalexPetronas Raceline Malaysia+7.87516
442. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR46+21.22313
541. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+23.84911
611. Sandro CorteseSuterDynavolt Intact GP+41.42110
740. Fabio QuartararoKalexPons HP 40+43.1079
824. Simone CorsiSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+56.9268
989. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+1:01.4957
102. Jesko RaffinKalexCarXpert Interwetten+1:20.1926
1130. Takaaki NakagamiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+1:32.4485
1215. Alex De AngelisSuterDynavolt Intact GP+1 Lap4
1387. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+1 Lap3
1445. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexTeluru SAG Team+1 Lap2
1597. Xavi ViergeTech 3Tech 3 Racing+1 Lap1
1622. Federico FuligniKalexForward Junior Team+1 Lap
NC62. Stefano ManziKalexSky Racing Team VR46+4 Laps
NC20. Joe RobertsKalexAGR Team+14 Laps
NC5. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+15 Laps
NC27. Iker LecuonaKalexGarage Plus Interwetten+15 Laps
NC44. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+16 Laps
NC19. Xavier SimeonKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+17 Laps
NC37. Augusto FernandezSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+17 Laps
NC32. Isaac VinalesKalexBE-A-VIP SAG Team+19 Laps
NC9. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+21 Laps
NC57. Edgar PonsKalexPons HP 40+21 Laps
NC21. Franco MorbidelliKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS+23 Laps
NC54. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team+24 Laps
NC7. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexForward Team+24 Laps
NC6. Tarran MackenzieSuterKiefer Racing+25 Laps
NC10. Luca MariniKalexForward Team+26 Laps
NC49. Axel PonsKalexRW Racing GP+26 Laps
NS73. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDSInjured

