Ahmed Collects Lucky Thirteen to End Season on a High

It was Enaam Ahmed who took the final victory of the year after a race long tussle with Carlin teammate Cameron Das. The American had been leading for most of the affair, but a late move from Ahmed followed by damage to Das handed the BRDC British F3 champion another win at Donington Park.

The grid, as always, was set with the fastest laps from the two races as Das set a new track record on his way to pole. Having not won since the second round, it was vital for the 17-year-old to get a strong result, especially with third still to fight for in the overall championship.

Das didn’t make as strong a start as Ahmed, but held him off around the outside of Redgate, edging him back into the clutches of Jordan Cane and Chase Owen. The latter attempted a run on the Carlin, but was slid off by the champion seeing him lose momentum and drop a few positions.

Ahmed would not let Das break away though as Alex Quinn benefited from the start confusion to inherit fourth from Ben Hingeley. The Fortec Motorsport driver needed higher than fourth in order to stay ahead of Das in the standings, but instead focused on James Pull who edged up behind him.

Back at the front, a daring move from Ahmed allowed him to get past Das at the hairpin. While successful, it knocked Das’ wing, with the American limping round for a second lap before pitting with damage.

As a result, Ahmed took his lucky thirteenth win of year with Cane promoted up to second as Quinn took a podium in his opening weekend.

Fourth would go to Hingeley, who claimed third in the overall standings as a result, benefiting from Das unable to finish. Behind him, Pull drove another consistent race, ending the year, shockingly, with no wins despite picking up the runners-up trophy.

Owen’s early escapades saw him down in sixth at the chequered flag as Jamie Chadwick ended her first season in single-seaters with a seventh ahead of Nicolai Kjaergaard, who has all but confirmed a second season in F3.