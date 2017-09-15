Albatec Racing Aims for Euro RX Win in Latvia

Albatec Racing are looking to end the 2017 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars on a high note by taking victory at this weekend’s Euro RX of Latvia taking place at the Riga circuit.

2015 FIA European Rallycross Champion Tommy Rustad claimed victory at the first ever running of the event last year and is looking to repeat the win again. As he currently sits in third place in the Drivers Championship, behind both Anton Marklund and Thomas Bryntesson, Rustad is aiming to claim second place this weekend.

“The Peugeot 208 and Albatec are much better than our results indicate. The team is constantly developing the car, but this season has been incredibly strong and we’ve suffered some bad luck at the races where we should have won,” explains Rustad.

“In that strong entry, there are around eight to ten drivers all capable of race victory and we’re certainly among them, so we just need to pull it all together this weekend.”

Team Principal Andy Scott is also hopeful of meeting Rustad’s target of second in the Drivers Championship as well as seeing one of his drivers take the event win this weekend.

“We go to Riga as winners of the first event there, so naturally we’re keen to leave Latvia with a second successive victory to our name,” explains Scott. “We’ve proved at every race that we have the speed and reliability, and two very quick and competent drivers in Tommy and Jere.”

“We’ve had some bad luck along the way so hopefully we can put that right this weekend and come away with a solid result across both cars. We’ve finished second in the drivers’ championship for the last two years; it would be great to win this year, but realistically our aim is to move up to the silver medal-winning position.”

After the Grid Draw completed today, both drivers will start Q1 on Saturday in Race Two with Jere Kalliokoski on pole whilst Rustad will start in fifth position.