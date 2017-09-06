Alexander Rossi: “I’m so happy we’re finally able to win”

Alexander Rossi put in a sublime performance to take his first victory of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season at Watkins Glen International, with the Andretti Herta Autosport driver leading a race-high thirty-two laps on Sunday.

The American survived a mid-race scare when he suffered an issue with his fuel probe that prevented him from getting a full tanks worth of fuel, but a caution period not long after cycled him back to the front of the field, and he was able to hit the fuel numbers with relative ease to take the victory.

Rossi, who signed a new two-year contract with the team in the week running up to the race at Watkins Glen, managed to hold off the challenge of Scott Dixon until the chequered flag and was delighted to prove to everyone that he could run at the front and get the job done.

“An amazing job by the whole team today,” said Rossi. “We had an issue in the beginning with some fuel, the fuel (probe), but whatever. It doesn’t matter, the team recovered.

“We had the pace to do it, but it’s pretty amazing. It’s a huge team effort. I’ve talked so much about how much we’ve improved, I’m so happy we’re finally able to win.

“We had a fast car. I knew he was going to be pushing like hell at the end, and so it was really 12 qualifying laps, and I had the car to do it. We had time, we had the pace, the performance, the tyre life, everything was going our way.

“To be able to do this today, to have a 12-lap shootout against Scott, in the same equipment, starting 1-2 on a restart and being able to go and prove that I can beat him is pretty cool.”