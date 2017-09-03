Alonso Critical of New Monza Asphalt Following Wet Weather Issues

Fernando Alonso feels the asphalt on Monza's start/finish straight is not up to F1 standard - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Fernando Alonso does not think the new asphalt on the start and finish straight at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza is up to Formula 1 standards after problems with it delayed qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

The straight has been resurfaced and as such has been smoothed out, which led to the aquaplaning accident of Haas F1 Team racer Romain Grosjean, with the asphalt on the straight different to what is found on the rest of the circuit, something Alonso is unhappy about.

“I think the main straight was just too wet,” said the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team racer. “The new asphalt was not F1 standards, let’s say.

“We can’t have that difference between one asphalt and the other.”

Alonso also wants Formula 1 bosses to find ways of improving the spectacle for fans when faced with rain delays such as was seen in Italy on Saturday, with a two and a half hour gap between the initial red flag and the restart.

“It’s a shame,” insisted Alonso. “It’s happened a couple of times already and it’s bad for the spectators, it’s bad for television and hopefully the FOM or the FIA will be creative and find a new way to deal with this kind of situation.

“It’s the usual problem. It’s not the first time it happens. From the outside, the spectator wants to see the cars running, and the people on track want to see the cars running, so they need to find a solution.

“The track was fine, it was in a condition to run, only the straight was too wet. It’s another strange episode and let’s see if the FIA or FOM can find a solution to offer a bit of a show while the track conditions improve.”