Alonso Still Studying 2018 Options as McLaren Decision Imminent

Fernando Alonso says the decision of where he will be racing in 2018 will be revealed within weeks, with the Spaniard continuing to be linked with another contract with the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

With the Woking-based team looking increasingly likely to make the switch from Honda to Renault-power next season following a torrid three years with the Japanese manufacturer, Alonso says he will wait for McLaren to decide on what they will do in 2018 before committing to his own future, although he insists he would prefer to remain loyal to the team while the decision on their engine supplier rumbles on.

Speaking in the pre-Singapore Grand Prix press conference on Thursday, Alonso says he is relaxed about his future, and it will not be long before everyone knows his plans for the future.

“I will think what is the best option and as I have said many times, whatever I do next year is because I want to win,” said Alonso. “I will not be around in any series to be fighting for top 10 or top 15, nothing like that.

“There are many options out there that I am studying, that I’m looking at. As I said, Formula 1 is my first and only priority and I will wait and make a decision on that before making decisions on other series.

“And at the same time, I want to give time to my team, after the last three years, with some struggles we went through together, to have time for them to make decisions, to see the future, next year’s car and after they take their decisions I will take mine.

“I want to stay loyal at least to that and not make any decisions without them making first their decision. So relaxed, happy and we’ll see what’s going on in the next weeks.”