“Amazing” Austin Cindric gives Herta their best result of the year

Austin Cindric gave Bryan Herta Rallysport their best result of the year in his début weekend in Red Bull Global Rallycross‘ supercars category.

The American previously battled for the 2015 Red Bull GRC Lites title with Oliver Eriksson, before moving onto sports cars and NASCAR competition.

After taking his first NASCAR win in the truck series race at Mosport, Cindric stepped in for Cabot Bigham at Herta for the double header event at Evergreen Speedway in Seattle.

Although he failed to finish on the first day of the event, he took fourth place in the second half of the weekend. The result was Bryan Herta Rallysport’s best of the season, and their first top five finish since last year’s season finale when Patrik Sandell was driving for the team.

“I went from knowing about 10% of what I needed to know this weekend to really capitalizing every situation in the second round of the weekend.” Said Cindric. “I have to thank all the guys at Bryan Herta Rallysport because they got me up to speed fast.”

“We made the right adjustments on the Proline Tailgating/ Fitzgerald Glider Kit car to put me in a position to be competitive and we were right behind the two factory efforts,” he added. “I think we got the most out of today, ran some smart races, and had a lot of fun. I’m proud to get the best finish for the team. They really deserve it.”

Team boss Bryan Herta was impressed with Cindric’s performance in Seattle, given how little time he had to adjust to the team’s 600 horsepower M-Sport Fiesta.

“Austin did amazing all weekend for us,” said Herta. “He hopped into the car with no testing and short notice. And he showed a ton of maturity on Sunday against the very best rallycross drivers in the country.”

Bigham will be back behind the wheel for the team at next month’s season finale in Los Angeles.