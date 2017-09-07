Antonio Fuoco: “It has been a positive weekend and I think we deserved it”

Antonio Fuoco had by far his most impressive weekend of his rookie FIA Formula 2 Championship season at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, with the Italian clinching a maiden race win on Saturday and a further podium finish on Sunday.

The Prema Racing driver may have inherited the victory on Saturday after on-track winner Luca Ghiotto was handed a time penalty for gaining an advantage after running off track, but Fuoco was on the pace all weekend long, as was proven by his charge from eighth on the grid on Sunday to claim third.

The Scuderia Ferrari junior admitted he was lucky to take the win, but felt his car had the pace to be at the front of the field, and after a number of difficult weekends this season, he felt it was good to get a positive one under his belt.

“It has been a positive weekend and I think we deserved it as a team because we kept pushing really hard,” said Fuoco. “We were a bit lucky with the penalty assessed to Ghiotto but I did everything well and stayed on track which was particularly important, so it all went in the right direction.

“Today the start was not perfect but the car was great and I could push in every lap with an amazing pace. I did some overtakes, which is quite nice, and finished on the podium in a great overall result for this round.”