Auer Claims Pole in Wet-Dry Qualifying Session

Lucas Auer beat Marco Wittmann to pole position at the Nurburgring for the opening race of the DTM Series weekend.

The session started in wet conditions following rain in practice with the track rapidly drying up throughout the 20 minute session.

Robert Wickens headed the session initially on wets ahead of the Audi of Mike Rockenfeller as well as three of his Mercedes stable-mates.

However, many soon decided to take the gamble to run on slicks which became the preferred choice entering the final moments.

Wickens’ benchmark was soon surpassed by the Audi duo of Loic Duval and Rene Rast, before BMW‘s Timo Glock found almost three seconds on their time.

Times continued to drop with reigning champion Wittmann lapping the quickest as the chequered flag dropped – only for it to be snatched away by Auer by just 0.099 seconds.

Wickens ended up 0.4 seconds off the pace in third ahead of Augusto Farfus, Saturday morning practice pacesetter Paul di Resta and Tom Blomqvist.

Due to the performance weight system Audi came to the Nurburgring as the heaviest machine and the extra weight seemed to have an impact on their qualifying pace.

Rene Rast ended up as the Ingolstadt’s manufacturer’s top runner in seventh place ahead of Glock, who narrowly missed out on getting a crucial final run in.

Maro Engel and Maxime Martin round off the top ten ahead of championship leader Mattias Ekström who is joined on the sixth row by Rockenfeller.

Friday pacesetter Gary Paffett starts from 13th place with fellow Briton Jamie Green starting alongside.

Bruno Spengler, Edoardo Mortara, Nico Muller and Loic Duval complete the grid.

The race gets underway at 14.48 local time.