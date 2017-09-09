Moto3

Bastianini Claims Rare Pole Position at Misano

Enea Bastianini - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Enea Bastianini took his first pole position of the 2017 season after another chaotic conclusion to a Moto3 qualifying session at Misano. The Estrella Galicia rider, who claimed his maiden victory here two years ago, managed to find enough space in amongst the relentless traffic to edge out qualifying specialist Jorge Martin and championship leader Joan Mir.

The championship frontrunners endured difficult starts to the session with Mir seen taking a detour through the gravel at Quercia but that was nothing compared to his nearest rival Aron Canet who suffered a dramatic high-side at the penultimate corner. The Silverstone winner was forced to visit the medical centre before re-joining the action, leaving him way outside the top ten as the final runs commenced.

Predictably, most of the field exited the pits together and the close racing ultimately created a terrifying accident in the dying seconds. Gabriel Rodrigo, who was on target for a provisional pole time, lost control on the exit of the final corner and as the KTM slid back across the track, Livio Loi was powerless to avoid the machine, sending him skywards. Remarkably, the Belgian was quickly back on his feet but neither would improve on their early lap times.

In the mayhem, Bastianini had snatched pole on a 1:42.147 with Martin and Mir climbing onto the front row at the expense of early pacesetter Fabio Di Giannantonio who slipped to fourth. Romano Fenati, who chose to circulate alone in the final minutes, qualified fifth ahead of Rodrigo while Ayumu Sasaki took a career-best seventh, edging out the Red Bull Ajo KTMs of Niccolo Antonelli and Bo Bendsneyder.

Nicolo Bulega completed the top ten for Sky VR46 with Canet eventually salvaging eleventh.

 

Moto3 Tribul Mastercard GP San Marino e Riviera di Rimini: Qualifying

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
133. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:42.147
288. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:42.320
336. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing1:42.372
421. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:42.391
55. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers1:42.473
619. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team1:42.485
771. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team1:42.575
823. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:42.594
964. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:42.595
108. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:42.636
1144. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:42.697
1216. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR461:42.755
1327. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia1:42.771
1412. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP1:42.784
1565. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing1:42.836
1648. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar1:42.840
1742. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate1:42.905
1817. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team1:43.020
1924. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:43.079
2084. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint1:43.079
2111. Livio LoiHondaLeopard Racing1:43.111
2215. Jaume MasiaKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate1:43.133
2375. Albert ArenasMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar1:43.209
2414. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:43.392
2558. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team1:43.402
2696. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP1:43.652
277. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team1:43.758
2841. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia1:43.942
294. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint1:44.389
3051. Kevin ZannoniKTMAlthea Racing1:44.497
3195. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers1:44.594
326. Maria HerreraKTMAGR Team1:44.671
3357. Alex FabbriMahindraMinimoto Portomaggiore1:45.195

