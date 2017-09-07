Brendon Hartley: “We didn’t expect to have such a pace advantage”

The Porsche LMP1 team completed an impressive one-two finish at the 2017 Six Hours of Mexico with Brendon Hartley, Timo Bernhard and Earl Bamber leading the way in qualifying and the race.

Hartley started the race from pole position and by the third lap had set the fastest lap of the race, an impressive 1m 25.730s, his first stint would last 39 laps before handing over to Bamber for a further 79 laps.

“This was an awesome race weekend by our Porsche team.” said Hartley after the race. “We were fast from the first session onwards and in the race our car was really amazing. Actually both our cars got away quickly from the Toyotas.

“We didn’t expect to have such a pace advantage. Lapping traffic at times was a bit of a gamble as it is a tough track in that respect. The last section is like a street track but I tried to be careful and bring it home with no mistakes.”

On lap 119 Bamber pitted but a defective fuel flow meter sensor that controls the petrol consumption had to be replaced, despite this they #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid continued to lead the way and on lap 121 lapped the first Toyota, 15 laps later he would have the second Toyota lapped.

“The entire weekend was fantastic.” said Bamber. “The team gave us a great car and made our life very easy. In the race it was a shame that our sister car had a penalty because some close racing would have been nice. I was the second driver in the car and my double stint was straight forward.”

Bernhard would take over driving duties for the closing stages of the race after 159 laps, the team would take advantage of a couple of full course yellows to stay in control and dominate the race all the way to the chequered flag.

“This is a beautiful day for our Porsche LMP1 Team.” enthused Bernhard. “This weekend was really good. The 919 was consistently fast, the strategy was right and it was lots of fun. In the end I could even manage the gap because it was so huge. I’m over the moon and now we will party.”

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal added, “After the Nürburgring race, we’ve worked very hard at another test in Barcelona as well as in the following weeks to further improve the Porsche 919.

“Due to the changing track temperatures today, it was very important to choose the right tires at the right moment. Together with our colleagues from Michelin, we managed that very well.”