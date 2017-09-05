All British line-up at DS Virgin as Lynn replaces Lopez

Jose Maria Lopez has been ditched by DS Virgin Racing after just one season, with reserve driver Alex Lynn coming in to replace him.

The Argentine driver had an impressive pedigree when he came to Formula E, having won the WTCC championship three times.

But despite Lopez grabbing two podiums in his debut season and having stated his desire to continue racing in the championship, it didn’t prove to be enough.

Instead it will be the team’s reserve driver, former GP3 champion Lynn, who will drive alongside fellow Brit Sam Bird next season.

Lynn has already raced for the team as a stand-in for Lopez in New York, where he achieved a pole position in his first ever ePrix.

Despite not finishing either of the two races, the team were clearly impressed, and Lynn was delighted to receive the promotion.

So it's official! I am racing in @FIAformulaE with @DSVirginRacing for the 2017/2018 season. I can't wait to get started 😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/8eRyaqZbXt — Alex Lynn (@alexlynnracing) September 5, 2017

He commented, “I am over the moon at being promoted to a full-time drive with the DS Virgin Racing Formula E team.

“Having worked very closely with them since January, it has been a genuine pleasure to learn from such a fantastic group of high quality engineers and to integrate myself into their set-up.

“I would specifically like to thank Alex Tai for not only giving me the chance to make my series debut in New York, but for subsequently promoting me to this full-time race seat.

“I intend to fully repay everyone’s faith in me on track next season.”

New team-mate Bird was complimentary about Lynn, while also saying he is looking to build on the progress he felt the team made last season.

“Last season saw us take some big steps forward in terms of pace and energy management – as our double victory in New York showed – and I know the team has been working hard on maintaining this competitive edge,” Bird said.

“I’m looking forward to further success in season four and to be partnering with Alex who will no doubt prove to be a real asset to the team.”

The announcement comes as somewhat of a surprise, as it was Bird who had been rumoured to be moving away from the Virgin team amid interest from Jaguar.

But with Lopez rumoured to have fallen out with Team Principal Alex Tai, the team chose to go with an all British driver line-up.

It leaves Lopez with few other options elsewhere as most seats have already been announced.