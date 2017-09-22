Bryntesson Secures Second Place in Maiden Euro RX Season

Thomas Bryntesson rounded off a successful first season in the FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars by finishing in sixth place at the final round held in Latvia.

The Swedish driver managed to tame the changing conditions during the weekend to finish Qualifying in third place overall, behind Championship leader Anton Marklund and rival Tamas Pal Kiss. During Semi-Final One, the JC Raceteknik driver kept up his impressive pace by coming home in second place.

In the Supercar Final, Bryntesson was locked in a race long battle with Tommy Rustad and Tamas Karai over fourth position, however a post race penalty meant that he would be classified in sixth place in the final round of the year.

Thanks to this, Bryntesson secured second place overall in the Drivers Championship after what has been a successful campaign where the Swedish driver has had to learn the fine art driving a Ford Fiesta Supercar in both Euro RX and also in the RallyX Nordic Series.

Bryntesson explained how he felt after such a positive end to his season in Euro RX.

“This is a great feeling, both for me and for the team. We came here to secure silver in Euro RX and we have succeeded,” explained Bryntesson.

“We knew before the race that I had a long way up to Anton (Marklund), but also a slight gap to those behind. I tried to drive smoothly and to succeed in securing the silver, it was a big relief to do that.”

His experiences during his first season of Supercar action in the FIA European Rallycross Championship have been a great way to learn in the class as the Swedish driver explains.

“It’s been a very good first season in Supercar, but there have been hard times too,” said Bryntesson.

“When I was waiting in the queue for the semi-finals in Barcelona, I knew the championship was going to be tough, but it got worse in Hell (Norway) and Holjes (Sweden), but I fought back and to make it to the podium in the end.”