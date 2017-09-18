Bushell Takes Title As Rivett Wins 200th Race

Paul Rivett secured a landmark victory in his 200th Renault UK Clio Cup race at Silverstone, while second place was enough for Mike Bushell to be crowned the 2017 champion.

In one of the most exciting races of the season, Bushell initially led away from his tenth pole position of the campaign ahead of race one winner James Dorlin and Rivett.

Dorlin was quickly shuffled back to fourth behind Rivett and Daniel Rowbottom though, with the former going on to hunt down the race leader.

A bold pass around the outside of Brooklands corner on lap seven secured him the advantage, though he would have to work hard to maintain is as Bushell led a train behind.

Their dicing had allowed Rowbottom, Dorlin, Max Coates, Jack McCarthy, Lucas Orrock and Bradley Burns to make it an eight-car dice for the lead, though Rivett held on for Clio win number 47.

Second was more than enough for Bushell to take the championship meanwhile, which puts him in an elite club alongside Rivett as the only drivers to win the title more than once.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic, of course. I won it in 2014 but this one perhaps means more because of how I have driven – I’ve only been off the podium three times in 16 races,” said the champion.

Rowbottom held off Coates for his fifth podium of the campaign, the latter having produced a startling drive from thirteenth on the grid through to fourth.

Dorlin kept Team Pyro trio McCarthy, Burns and Orrock at bay for fifth, though a five second penalty for track limits would put Burns back in thirteenth in the end.

He did record his first ever fastest lap however, while it was also a race to remember for Jade Edwards and Brett Lidsey who took their best ever Clio results in eighth and ninth respectively.

James Colburn completed the top ten ahead of Nathan Harrison and Lee Pattison, with Burns slotting in ahead of Dan Zelos and Zak Fulk.

Full race results can be found here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/173703cli.pdf