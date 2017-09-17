Carlos Sainz Jr.: “I’d say this is probably my best day in Formula 1!”

Scuderia Toro Rosso‘s Carlos Sainz Jr. had the best result of his career at today’s Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Sainz avoided the drama at the start of the race and drove well to fend off Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s Sergio Perez to hold onto the ‘best of the rest’ spot of fourth place.

The Spaniard had received much media attention this weekend with regards to his future, as it was announced on Friday that he will drive for Renault Sport Formula 1 Team next season. However, with rumours quashed that he will be leaving the Toro Rosso team as early as Malaysia, he set about scoring some excellent points for his current team.

“What a day, what a result!” commented Sainz. “I’d say this is probably my best day in Formula 1 up until now! After a weekend with so much media attention, to put together a perfect weekend and finish the race in P4 is just amazing.

To start the race on intermediate tyres, then switch to the supersoft – where I struggled a bit during the first laps – and then make it to the end without losing positions is just the perfect way to celebrate a difficult weekend…it’s definitely one I will always remember!”

Sainz was one of the only drivers on the Supersoft compound tyre, whilst the majority of the field opted for the faster but less durable Ultrasoft tyre. Sainz believed that this was the most challenging part of the race for him.

“I have to say that the most difficult part of the race for me was the start of my stint on the supersoft – it was not easy at all! I tried to do my best during the out-lap but Hulkenberg managed to overcut me…

Luckily for me he then had a problem and from then onwards it was all about defending from Checo, who had been faster than us on Friday and also was on ultras!

It was very difficult to keep him behind, looking in my mirrors the whole time, but in the end we did it! I had my flight booked to go back home tonight, but I’m definitely cancelling this – we need to celebrate this excellent result together, this team have also done an amazing job this weekend… Thank you!”