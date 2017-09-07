Castrol and Honda celebrate collaboration at Barcelona

Cal Crutchlow and his LCR Honda RC213V took to Barcelona today, as part of a unique event to celebrate the collaboration between Castrol and Honda.

Crutchlow was joined by former LCR Honda rider and current Honda WSBK rider Stefan Bradl, as well as McLaren Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne and Castrol Honda World Touring Car Championship driver Norbert Michelisz.

The racers were part of a selected group of invited guests, and had the chance to ride alongside Tiago Monteiro (Castrol Honda WTCC team) in the Castrol Honda Civic Type R Turbo.

Donald Smith, Sponsorship Manager at Castrol Marketing said of the Castrol/Honda partnership: “Today has been a unique and powerful display of Castrol and Honda’s wide range of International motorsport sponsorship assets. Castrol and Honda both have a rich heritage in motorsport and we are very pleased to see this continue today and to share this day with our customers and partners at Honda around the world.”

Lucio Cecchinello, LCR Honda’s Team Principal spoke of the event, saying: “We spent a great day with Castrol staff and their guests in Catalunya today. They had the chance to test the Honda Civic cars of Castrol Honda WTCC team with Monteiro and they saw a real MotoGP bike as Cal made some demo laps together with Stefan Bradl.

I think this was a unique experience for Castrol customers and for us too as we had the chance (Cal included) to make a lap with Tiago switching from two wheels to four wheels for one day”.

Crutchlow echoed Cecchinello’s comments, saying: “Today was a great opportunity to spend some time with the guests of Castrol at the Barcelona circuit. I had the chance to ride the MotoGP bike and the touring car, and meet the other racers like Stoffel Vandoorne.

We’ve enjoyed it, we had a lot of fun here and I think after the weekend of Silverstone where the bike was looking fantastic in retro Castrol colours, it was good to come here and show it off again.”