Charles Leclerc “No Reason” Not To Race in Formula 1 In 2018 – Nicolas Todt

Nicolas Todt believes the chances for Charles Leclerc to race in Formula 1 for 2018 are strong.

The current FIA Formula 2 championship leader is favourite for a seat at Sauber F1 Team next season, after the Swizz team confirmed the nineteen-year-old to compete in four free practice sessions for the remainder of the season.

Sauber have agreed with Scuderia Ferrari over a multiple-year engine deal from 2018 onwards, with possible talks over extending the deal involving Ferrari Drivers Academy, the imitative Leclerc is apart of.

Leclerc has tested with Ferrari in the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, impressing the Italian team in an aim to increase his chances of racing in Formula 1.

Todt, the manager of the Monegasque driver, told Canal + that: “It’s clear that Charles is an exceptional driver,”

“His first objective is to win the Formula 2 championship this year, an accomplishment which few have achieved in their first year in the series.”

Leclerc tweeted last Thursday at Monza of the launch of the brand new FIA Formula 2 car, praising the beauty of the machinery but also saying he’s hoping he won’t be driving it.

“My job is to try and get him into Formula 1 as soon as next year. I can’t tell you if he’ll be there but I’m rather confident. Given his results in F2 there’s no reason he shouldn’t be in F1 in 2018.” said Todt.

Lelcerc leads the F2 championship fifty nine points ahead of DAMS and Renault Sport Development driver Oliver Rowland with two rounds to go. Both drivers failed to score at the last round at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. The races in F2 at Monza were won by Italian’s Luca Ghiotto and Leclerc’s Prema Racing team-mate Antonio Fouco.