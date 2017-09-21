Collete Davis makes Monster Trucks switch

Collete Davis has revealed that she will be making the switch to monster truck competition.

The former Red Bull GRC Lites racer will drive the Wonder Woman truck in the Monster Jam series throughout 2018.

“I’ve been training the past couple months at Monster Jam University and couldn’t be more thankful and ready for this new journey,” the San Francisco native posted on social media. “I’ve had an incredible time learning from the legend himself, Tom Meents , and I cannot wait to represent all my strong and powerful ladies out there.”

After previously racing in USF2000 and British Formula Ford, Davis spent a year and a half competing in Red Bull GRC Lites driving River Racing-branded entries for Bryan Herta Rallysport and Rhys Millen Racing.

The former karting champion led her very first lap in Red Bull GRC – becoming the first female driver to lead a lap in the series – and claimed a best finish of fifth place in Phoenix last season.

Since leaving the series, Davis has been involved in drifting, the one-make EXR Series, and has worked on a number of media projects, including hosting TLC and Discovery Family series Girl Starter.

Davis’ Monster Jam debut is set for January 6 in Birmingham, Alabama.