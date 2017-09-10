Conner Martell sidelined for Red Bull GRC Seattle II

Red Bull Global Rallycross Lites frontrunner Conner Martell has been forced to sit out of the second half of the double header event at Evergreen Speedway in Seattle.

The DirtFish Motorsports driver blew a tyre in the Seattle I final, hit a wall and was subsequently taken to hospital for evaluation.

He was released on Saturday evening and returned to the track later that evening. Despite suffering only bruising, the title contender has not been cleared to compete for the remainder of the event.

“After an incident in Saturday’s final, DirtFish Motorsports driver Conner Martell was evaluated and released from a local hospital, and returned to the track later [on] Saturday evening,” Red Bull GRC said in a statement. “He was bruised but did not suffer any broken bones. Martell has not been cleared to return to competition on Sunday.”

In a Facebook post, DirtFish added that Martell “was taken to the hospital and everything checked out, he is mostly bumped and bruised.”