CORE autosport call time on Red Bull GRC campaign

CORE autosport have announced that they’re withdrawing from their Red Bull Global Rallycross Lites effort after just over a year competing in the series.

The seasoned sports car campaigners began their foray into rallycross racing at the Daytona double header last season, taking a podium in their first event with Colin Braun finishing in third.

Braun took a further two podiums in 2016, including a third place finish in the season finale in Los Angeles. That proved to be the team’s strongest race in Red Bull GRC Lites with Scott Anderson (who was filling in for regular driver Jon Bennett) finishing second in only his third outing in the series.

This season started off strongly for the team with Braun taking a trio of fourth places and a brace of second places in the first half of the season, while Bennett also took a career best finish of fifth in the second round of the season in Louisville.

However, the team missed Indianapolis, but returned for the Atlantic City double header.

Braun only made one final out of two in Atlantic City, finishing fourth in the second race, while Bennett finished ninth twice. Those results, and the skipped round, have meant that Braun has slipped from a title-contending third place in the Red Bull GRC Lites standings, while Bennett currently sits in 10th place.

“In order to better focus on our IMSA GTD commitments, we’ve decided to conclude our GRC Lites program for the year,” the team said in a statement. “This means we will not be attending Seattle or Los Angeles.”

“Jon and Colin have a lot of fun at GRC events, but have decided it’s important to put in strong performances in the final rounds of the IMSA Championship.”

The team have said that there will be an update on their 2018 plans “when more information is available”, but it is unknown whether they have any plans to continue in Red Bull GRC next year or beyond.