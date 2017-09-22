CORE autosport to make Prototype Class Switch in 2018

Jon Bennett and his CORE autosport team will race in the Prototype class in 2018 - Credit: Richard Dole/LAT Images, Courtesy of IMSA

CORE autosport will switch to the Prototype Class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2018 with an ORECA 07 LMP2 chassis, with their current GT Daytona line-up of Jon Bennett and Colin Braun also making the step up.

The team made the switch to GTD in 2017 after previously being a winning force in the soon-to-be disbanded Prototype Challenge class in IMSA, and driver and team owner Bennett is excited for them to be back in prototypes next season, probably in the Pro-Am class.

“Our start at CORE was with prototypes in 2010,” said Bennett. “It feels good to get back to our roots and progressing as a team.

“We’ve spent the past season watching with interest how the competition and budgets would shake out in the re-vamped Prototype category. We are encouraged to see the growth and competitiveness in this premier class and look forward to our debut at the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona.”

Hugues de Chaunac, President of Group ORECA, is happy to welcome CORE autosport back into the Oreca family after being involved in their PC efforts.

“We are of course really happy to have CORE autosport joining the ORECA family in LMP2,” said de Chaunac. “Actually, it feels like the team is coming back home because of the long-term relationship we have since the involvement in Prototype Challenge.

“Jon Bennett, Morgan Brady and the whole CORE autosport team have done such a great job in IMSA that we are looking forward to working together with the ORECA 07.”