Dalziel to Continue Partnership with Sharp at Tequila Patrón ESM in 2018

Ryan Dalziel will remain with the Tequila Patrón ESM squad for the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, and will again partner team owner Scott Sharp in the #2 machine.

The duo have been team-mates for three of the past four seasons in the championship, and have taken three podium finishes with their Nissan Onroak DPi in the first eight races of the 2017 season.

“I am so happy to return to Tequila Patrón ESM for my fifth year,” said Dalziel, who in 2016 raced with the team in the FIA World Endurance Championship. “We have built a strong team, and I am honoured to have been a part of that process.

“It was a big change when we went to the FIA WEC, and again to start the new Nissan NISMO development program back here in the states for 2017. You essentially have to rebuild the team each time, and this team has done it successfully.”

Team owner Sharp says it was an easy decision to retain the Scotsman in the #2 machine, feeling he is a reliable, yet quick driver for the Extreme Speed Motorsports squad.

“Tequila Patrón ESM is beyond excited to welcome Ryan back in 2018 for his fifth year with the team,” said Sharp. “We picked Ryan because we felt we was one of the fastest guys out there, and that hasn’t changed.

“He’s a great team-mate, super hungry to win, and seldom makes mistakes. He’s the complete package! As we continue to fine tune our Nissan Onroak DPi, our combination should be very exciting!”

The full-time line-up for both Tequila Patrón ESM machines have now been finalised, with Johannes van Overbeek and Luis Felipe Derani partnering up in the #22 machine.