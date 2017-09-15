Daniel Ricciardo: “I’m after a dominant weekend”

Daniel Ricciardo feels that his Red Bull Racing team is capable of fighting for victory in the Singapore Grand Prix, and is targeting his second win of the 2017 Formula 1 season.

Having set the free practice pace in both sessions, Ricciardo felt that was still more room for Red Bull to improve, and believes that he can realistically challenge front-runners Ferrari and Mercedes for victory in Sunday’s race.

Setting a best time of 1m40.852s in the second session, Ricciardo headed team-mate Max Verstappen in both of Friday’s sessions to top the time sheets.

“It was a good day out there today,” said Ricciardo, “but I expected this, to be honest, and am not really surprised with our performance. I knew we would come here with a good car.

“We made some progress from the morning and even though we were the quickest in FP1, I still wanted to get more out of the car and the set up in the afternoon. We took another step forward throughout the day, which was good and we now hope there is still more room to improve for tomorrow.

“I’m after a dominant weekend, and so far this has been a good start.”

Ricciardo was also wary of the increased threat provided by Mercedes and Ferrari, but suggested that even in qualifying trim, Red Bull was capable of challenging the top two teams at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The Australian only has one pole position to his name in F1, which came at last year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

“It’s important that we obviously keep that for tomorrow but I have faith that we can perform on this level all weekend,” said Ricciardo.

“I know the challenge in qualifying will be a potentially stronger Ferrari and Mercedes but I’m confident we can stay up there and fight with them at the top.”