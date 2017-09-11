Daniel Ricciardo: Singapore “One Of Our Best Chances Of A Win”

Daniel Ricciardo strongly believes that next weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix is one of the strongest chances Red Bull Racing have in capturing victory from the second half of the season.

The Australian displayed an incredible performance last time out at the Italian Grand Prix coming from sixteenth on the grid to finish fourth, with a sniff of a possible podium finish after hunting down Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel.

With the Marina Bay Street Circuit the next setting for the world championship, a street track known for its low-speed characteristics should suit the high aerodynamic built of the Red Bull RB13.

“I believe Singapore won’t be our only chance but is one of our best chances of a win in the second half of the season.” said Ricciardo.

“You have to build up speed a little slower in the practice sessions on a street circuit like Singapore. At some point you have to start taking risks but to do that straight away doesn’t make sense.”

The Milton Keynes based team is expected a new fuel upgrade from suppliers ExxonMobil at Singapore in order to close the gap to rivals Ferrari and Mercedes AMG Petronas.

The Singapore Grand Prix is known for being one of the toughest races on the calendar. High temperatures and an average race time lasting within two hours, the drivers suffer cockpit temperatures average around 60 degrees Celsius.

Drivers prepare for the races like Singapore and Malaysian Grand Prix with extreme training so they’re physically and mentally prepared for racing in intense heat.

“I always prepare for the race with some acclimatization training. You feel the heat when you’re in the car, but when you stop after the race and the adrenaline decreases you feel it even more. After the race I will easily sink five litres of water to rehydrate before I go to bed.”

Ricciardo’s recent history around the Marina Bay has been positive with three podiums in the last three years, including two front rows and two second places. The Australian will be hoping to make it one better and grab his second win of the season, having taken victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“I’ve started second and finished second at this track in the last two years, with fastest lap both times, so my aim this year is definitely to start on pole and try to go one better in the race.”