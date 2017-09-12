Daniil Kvyat: “The physical preparation can make a big difference“

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat says preparation and focus are key to putting in a strong performance at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The heat and humidity, along with the very close walls, make the Marina Bay Street Circuit one of the most challenging tracks to compete at for the drivers, both physically and mentally.

Keeping focused is crucial, and the Russian has worked hard on this element ahead of this race weekend, as well as training hard throughout the year to keep up his stamina.

“It’s quite hot and humid there, which means it’s a challenging race from a physical point of view.

“The good news is that I always arrive there very well prepared thanks to all the work my physio and I put in throughout the whole year.

“The physical preparation can make a big difference. I’ve trained very hard to be able to stay focused on the driving without worrying about anything else…”

In 2016, Kvyat enjoyed a strong weekend in Singapore, qualifying in seventh place, and ending the race in the points in ninth. The Russian is hoping for more of the same this year too, with a few more points to his name the target.

“Last year I finished in the points (P9) after a very good qualifying session on Saturday (P7) so I hope we can be competitive also this year.

“In addition, everything can happen in Singapore, the walls are very close. We need to take any chance that comes our way and bring home points.”