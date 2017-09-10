De Vries Future Unclear as McLaren Talks Loom Large

Nyck de Vries (right) is set for vital talks with Eric Boullier about his continuation in the McLaren young driver programme - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Nyck de Vries’ continuation as part of the McLaren Formula 1 Team’s junior programme remains unclear, with Zak Brown revealing talks will take place with the young Dutchman about his future later this month.

De Vries is currently racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Racing Engineering having made a mid-season switch from Rapax, but nothing has yet been determined to where he will be racing in 2018, or even if he will start have a place in the young driver programme alongside Lando Norris.

McLaren’s executive director Brown says de Vries has been performed ‘extremely well’ in his duties in the team’s simulator this season, but with Norris being given the opportunity to test the MCL32 at the Hungaroring instead of the Dutchman, doubts are there about his future within the team, with talks between him and Racing Director Eric Boullier set to begin in due course.

“He’s doing a lot of simulator work for us and doing extremely well,” said Brown. “We’ve not taken a decision yet on our junior programme for next year.

“We’ve obviously got Lando signed up. Nyck currently, but that’s something Eric [Boullier] is working on. We’ve got some meetings coming up this month and then it’s really for Eric to say the direction of the junior programme.”