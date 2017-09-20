DeFrancesco to Make European Formula 3 Debut with Carlin

Canadian teenager Devlin DeFrancesco will race in the two remaining rounds of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship with Carlin Motorsport, starting this weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

The seventeen-year-old looks set to take over the car that has been driven by Ameya Vaidyanathan for the past three rounds, and will compete both in Austria and the final round of the season at the Hockenheimring in Germany alongside Lando Norris, Jehan Daruvala and Ferdinand Habsburg.

DeFrancesco has been competing in the EuroFormula Open championship in 2017 with Carlin, and currently sits fourth in the championship, with four podium finishes coming in the opening ten races, including a double podium at Silverstone last time out.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to race in the final two rounds of the FIA Formula Three European Championship; it’s a great Championship and a track I’m really looking forward to racing at,” said DeFrancesco.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for my first weekend in the series however also a good experience for me. I’m aiming for points from this weekend – I’ll be fighting hard for good results and looking for a successful weekend.”

Carlin’s Racing Director Trevor Carlin says the progress DeFrancesco has made in EuroFormula Open is proof that the Canadian deserves the opportunity in European Formula 3, and he expects him to race hard and perform well in Austria this weekend.

“It’s great to have Devlin on board with us in the FIA Formula Three European Championship,” said Carlin. “He is an extremely passionate racer and puts his all in to everything he races – which he will no doubt do again this weekend in Austria.

“He’s really growing as a driver and coming in to his own in the EuroFormula Open Championship, especially having secured a double podium last time out at Silverstone, so we know that he will be racing hard out there as he makes his debut in FIA Formula Three.”