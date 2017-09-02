Dominant Seventh Win for Unstoppable Scott at Silverstone

Harrison Scott took a dominant lights-to-flag victory in race one at Silverstone on Saturday, converting his sixth EuroFormula Open pole of the year into a seventh triumph.

The RP Motorsport driver was more than three-quarters of a second faster than any of his rivals during qualifying and once he retained his lead at the start, Scott was able to pull away with ease to extend his championship advantage to eighty-five points with only seven races of the season remaining.

Scott ended 14.547 seconds clear at the end of the fifteen lap race, with Devlin De Francesco ending up in second place for Carlin Motorsport after making a mid-race pass on Alex Karkosik, denying RP Motorsport a one-two finish.

Despite this, Karkosik was able to take his first EuroFormula Open podium, finishing just ahead of Carlin’s Ameya Vaidyanathan, with the Indian being forced to fight his way passed debutant Ben Hingeley on lap thirteen only to run out of time to attack the Polish driver for the final position on the podium.

Hingeley also dropped behind Drivex School’s Nikita Troitskiy with just two laps remaining, but the Fortec Motorsports driver was able to claim sixth on his series debut ahead of Matheus Iorio and Cameron Das, both of Campos Racing, while Eliseo Martinez and Thiago Vivacqua completed the points scorers.

Silverstone Race 1 Result