Dorlin Splashes To Second Clio Cup Win At Silverstone

James Dorlin produced an exemplary drive in the trickiest of weather conditions to record his second Renault UK Clio Cup victory in the opening race of the weekend at Silverstone.

The fact the race even took place was a surprise as torrential rain led to the car sitting on the grid for over an hour whilst marshals attempted to clear standing water from across the circuit.

When the field eventually headed away behind the safety car, led by maiden pole position starter Lucas Orrock, they would encounter severely reduced visibility due to spray and dark clouds overhead.

Orrock would benefit from the clearest possible view ahead to pull over a second and a half clear of the pack at one stage, with his closest challenger being Dorlin after he passed Paul Rivett early on.

The leader would make a pivotal mistake at Becketts on lap ten though, with a lock-up under braking sending him wide and opening the door for Dorlin to take the lead.

From there, the Westbourne Motorsport ace would produce a faultless drive in evolving conditions to take the chequered flag and secure the second win of his promising maiden campaign.

Orrock followed him home for his first ever top three finish in the championship, while WDE Motorsport’s Rivett kept his faint title hopes alive with a seventh podium of the season.

Mike Bushell looks set to take home the title tomorrow however after picking up a hard-fought fifth place finish behind his Team Pyro stablemate Jack McCarthy.

That result, coupled with eighth for chief rival Lee Pattison, means simply an eleventh place finish or better will secure 2014 champion Bushell a historic second Clio Cup title.

Daniel Rowbottom took sixth, while Luke Reade emerged from a close battle with Pattison and Max Coates to take his best finish of the season so far in seventh.

Brett Lidsey had also been involved in that scrap, however a late moment dropped him to fifteenth, allowing Bradley Burns to notch a maiden series top ten ahead of James Colburn.

Nathan Harrison took twelfth ahead of Dan Zelos and Sam Osborne, the latter pair having had to start from the back of the grid after being disqualified from qualifying for technical infringements.

Full race results can be found here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/173703cli.pdf