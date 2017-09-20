Egor Orudzhev: “I was pushing every lap” to win at COTA

After the disastrous trip to Mexico City, Egor Orudzhev rebounded superbly to take his second victory of the season in race two at the Circuit of the Americas, a day after a second place finish in race one.

The SMP Racing by AVF driver failed to finish either race in Mexico, but battled hard with Alex Palou and team-mate Matevos Isaakyan in race one to claim second, although Rene Binder proved to be too quick for him at the front of the field.

“I had a really good start but I was squeezed between Palou and Matevos so I had to back off and, after that, I had a really good pace,” said Orudzhev on worldseriesv8.com.

“I took every opportunity to overtake when I had the chance. Big thanks to AVF and SMP Racing and congratulations to Rene because he was really fast and it was tough to keep it up with him at the end.”

Orudzhev ran second early on in race two after getting ahead of front-row starter Pietro Fittipaldi, and was battling again with Palou, this time for the lead of the race, and although he felt he pitted one lap too late for his mandatory pit stop, he emerged ahead of the Spaniard when he did make his stop, and then had the pace to remain ahead until the chequered flag.

“It feels very good. I had a decent start, fighting with Pietro [Fittipaldi] and Alex,” said Orudzhev. “After that I did a great move in turn 1 on Pietro and I tried to keep up the pressure.

“Then maybe we boxed a little bit too late because of a miscommunication. I still came out in front and then defended to get my tyres in. In the final part of the race, I was pushing every lap.”