Eriksson Takes Race 2 Victory, Norris on Brink of Title

200 Views
Joel Eriksson kept Lando Norris at bay to win race two in Austria - Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Joel Eriksson returned to winning ways for the first time since the Hungaroring back in June as he led from start to finish in race two at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday morning to reclaim third place in the championship standings.

However Lando Norris edged closer to the title with second place, with the Briton shadowing the Swede throughout, with the Motopark driver holding him back to win by just 0.896 seconds.

Starting from pole position, Eriksson held the lead into turn one, and despite the concerted effort from Norris in the opening few laps to find a way passed, the Swede withstood that pressure, with the BMW-protégé securing his fifth victory of 2017.

Norris however now holds an eighty-four-point advantage over Maximilian Günther heading into the final race of the weekend, and should the German not outscore the Briton by ten points or more, the championship will be done and dusted without Norris needing the final race weekend of the season at the Hockenheimring next month.

Nikita Mazepin resisted pressure from Callum Ilott to claim the final spot on the podium, just the second time in 2017 that the Hitech Grand Prix racer has finished inside the top three after a second place in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ilott appeared to have better pace at times, but the Prema Powerteam driver was unable to do anything about the Russian, and was forced to settle for fourth, while Jehan Daruvala had a quiet race to finish fifth for Carlin ahead of Hitech Grand Prix’s Ralf Aron.

Jake Hughes ended more than ten seconds behind team-mate Aron in seventh, while Günther could only muster eighth for Prema Powerteam ahead of Van Amersfoort Racing’s Joey Mawson, while Ferdinand Habsburg claimed the final point in tenth for Carlin, although a mistake in the middle sector on the final lap cost him a few seconds and two positions.

Both Guan Yu Zhou and Tadasuke Makino ruined their races right at the start when both moved before the lights went out, earning themselves drive-through penalties and ending their chances of points.

The final race of the weekend gets underway on Sunday afternoon, with Eriksson again on pole position ahead of Norris, with Günther sixth and desperate to prevent the Briton from taking the title with three races to spare.

Red Bull Ring Race 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
11Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark35:02.436s
231Lando NorrisGBRCarlin+0.896s
399Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix+7.303s
453Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam+7.842s
527Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin+11.634s
67Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix+13.412s
734Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix+23.818s
83Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam+24.461s
996Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing+25.141s
1062Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin+25.504s
1125Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam+26.661s
1255David BeckmannGERMotopark+30.050s
1317Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+33.109s
1447Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark+35.160s
155Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing+35.909s
1633Marino SatoJAPMotopark+36.780s
1711Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix+38.876s
1810Petru FlorescuROMMotopark+41.815s
198Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam+43.708s
2021Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin+2 Laps

