ExxonMobil Targets Singapore GP For Red Bull Fuel Upgrade

ExxonMobil is hoping to bring an upgrade for Red Bull Racing at the Singapore Grand Prix in a bid to improve the team’s performance.

Red Bull have struggled to keep up to pace with rival’s Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari. The Milton-Keynes based team feels it’s Renault engine has held the team back in terms of pace and reliability.

With the Singapore Grand Prix coming up, a track that should suit the Red Bull for its low-speed characteristic, a fuel upgrade would prove perfect timing for the RB13.

ExxonMobil Global Motorsport Technology Manager David Tsurusaki told Motorsport.com that “We are aiming to introduce a new fuel in Singapore, We’ve had that planned since right up until shutdown.”

Should the new fuel be introduced for the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Red Bull does not expect to introduce fresh engines for Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

ExxonMobil joined Red Bull in 2017 after ending their long-term partnership with McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team, and introduced a new fuel at the beginning of the season.

When asked how much the new fuel is worth, Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan said: “At an engine sensitive circuit, a tenth, at an estimate.”

“If you’re at Monaco, it’s slightly less, if you’re at Spa, it’s a bit more. They moved us up at least a grid slot at most circuits. We have an improvement with the oil during the year, that was another five or six hundredths depending on where you are.”

ExxonMobil had planed to introduce a fuel upgrade at the British Grand Prix but decided to hold off and focus on the next step at Singapore.

The upgrade in Singapore will be the last of the season as ExxonMobil will turn their attentions for next season.

“Our direction now is waiting for the components of the next engine, so we can do single cylinder testing,” said Tsurusaki.

“For this season, we’re out of time to validate and approve so our focus is waiting for the new single cylinder engine and the parts to be built. We have four fuels ready that we think are next step improvements. We have some technology we want to test, hopefully by the end of the year, so yes, there will definitely be fuel upgrades for 2018.”