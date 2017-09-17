Fabio Scherer Claims Victory in Second Sachsenring Race

It would be Fabio Scherer who took his first ADAC Formula 4 win of 2017 after scything his way past his rivals at the start. The US Racing driver took the lead into the first corner and never looked back at the Sachsenring.

After two formation laps, it was race one winner Julian Hanses who would lead the field away, pulling in front of Marcus Armstrong in order to have the inside line going into the first corner.

Hanses ran the Prema Powerteam driver to the edge of the track, but in doing so allowed teammate Scherer up the inside. Scherer would squeeze out Hanses into the left-hander dropping the polesitter down to third. A safety car was soon called though as Kim-Luis Schramm lost control, clattering into Felipe Drugivich.

As the field restarted, it was Scherer who led the pack away, with the top three breaking away until Hanses ran wide, taking a trip through the gravel and dropping out of the points.

This would promote Sophia Florsch into the podium place, as another safety car was called as her BWT Mucke Motorsport teammate Tom Beckhauser spun into the gravel at turn one.

On the restart, Scherer and Armstrong once again broke away as the latter knew he could take the championship lead with a solid result going into the afternoon. Ultimately, Scherer would hold on for his first win since his Lauzitsring success in 2016. The field would finish behind a third safety car.

Florsch managed to hold off the pack for her first ever ADAC F4 podium, almost two years after she made her debut in the series. She was chased home by the Dane’s of Nicklas Nielsen and Frederik Vesti who continue their strong run of results.

Rounding out the top eight would be Lirim Zendeli, Juri Vips, who loses the championship lead and Michael Waldherr.