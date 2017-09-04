Felipe Massa: “It was a Good Sunday for the Team”

Felipe Massa enjoyed the Italian Grand Prix, focusing on the good result for the team over his own performance.

Today was the first time that Massa has been beaten on track by teammate Lance Stroll, with the Canadian finishing one place higher than Massa at the end of the race.

Far from being a comfortable distance away from each other, the two had a titanic battle; with Stroll able to hold off a charging Massa for the majority of the race even through wheel-on-wheel contact. Stroll and Massa were able to finish the race in seventh and eighth place respectively.

“I think it was definitely a good result for the team. It’s always good to score points with both cars. Today we scored 10 points with both cars.”

“I was happy with the race and with the fights. I just had a little touch at the end with Lance but fortunately nothing happened and we managed to finish well. I’m happy with the performance and the race. It was a good Sunday for the team.”

The Williams Martini Racing team are fighting for fifth place in the constructors’ championship, and today’s double points-finish was able to push them ten further points clear of sixth-placed Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Felipe Massa is currently eleventh in the driver’s championship, and moved to within three points of tenth-placed Nico Hulkenberg.