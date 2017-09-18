Felipe Massa: “I’m Disappointed With My Race”

Williams Martini Racing‘s Felipe Massa endured a torrid race, finishing outside of the points at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Brazilian struggled in qualifying, managing to start ahead of team-mate Lance Stroll but couldn’t escape qualifying 1. When the rain arrived moments before the race began, Massa chose to start on the wet tyres compare to Stroll who chose Intermediates. The choice to start on wets turned out to be a wrong call and Massa was put on the back foot, which compromised his race and lost the chance to score points this weekend.

“I’m disappointed with my race. First of all, I started on the wrong tyres which was my decision, but I think in that moment you never know what is going to happen. Many cars decided the same as me, some others different, it was my mistake.” said Massa.

The Brazilian lost the chance to make places under the second safety car following Scuderia Toro Rosso‘s Daniil Kvyat‘s crash. The team decided not to pit Massa in which cost him valuable time and pace in the race. Massa would go on to finish eleventh, two seconds away from Esteban Ocon, who finished tenth. Team-mate Stroll managed to salvage four points for the Williams team after an eighth place finish.

“When the safety car was out I asked to stop but the team decided to stay out. They were saying that maybe the track would dry. I was at the back so it was my only chance in the race. In the end, I stayed out. I was so slow and my race was finished.”

“I’m disappointed for my race but not for the team because Lance managed to score points. At the end, it could have been worse, looking at where we started the race, so not bad for the team but a disaster for me.”