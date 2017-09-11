Fenati In a Class of his Own at Misano

Romano Fenati produced a Misano masterclass to take his second victory of the season in torrential rain. The Italian was in a different league to the rest of the field, winning by almost half a minute from championship leader Joan Mir who continued to show his maturity, taking another step towards the title with a safe second.

The conditions were already poor when the red lights went out but with rain continuing to pour, grip levels would only get worse as the 23-lap race unfolded. Jorge Martin led away from pole position early on, a pole he inherited following Enea Bastianini’s post-qualifying penalty, but Fenati would only wait until lap four before powering past at turn one.

The horrendous conditions would lead to a high attrition rate, only 15 of the 32 starters seeing the chequered flag, and Martin would find himself on that unfortunate list of retirements after his Honda snapped out of control at turn one on the tenth lap. Mir was left all alone in second place but with Fenati already twelve seconds up the road, victory was out of the question for the Spaniard.

Fenati continued to ease away at a second per lap, showing remarkable consistency of lap times, to claim one of his sweetest victories, 28 seconds clear at the finish. Mir was a lonely second while Fabio Di Giannantonio gave Gresini cause to cheer after Martin’s demise, inheriting the final podium position in third despite his own off-track excursion.

Philipp Oettl was promoted to fourth when Aron Canet crashed three laps from home with Nicolo Bulega fifth for Sky VR46, over a minute behind the winner. Bo Bendsneyder was one of the many riders to crash at one stage but somehow remounted to grab sixth, pipping the Peugeot of Jakub Kornfeil on the final lap, while Albert Arenas, Andrea Migno and Jaume Masia were rewarded for staying upright with the remaining top ten spots.

Moto3 Tribul Mastercard GP San Marino e Riviera di Rimini: Race Result