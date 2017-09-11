Moto3

Fenati In a Class of his Own at Misano

Romano Fenati - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Romano Fenati produced a Misano masterclass to take his second victory of the season in torrential rain. The Italian was in a different league to the rest of the field, winning by almost half a minute from championship leader Joan Mir who continued to show his maturity, taking another step towards the title with a safe second.

The conditions were already poor when the red lights went out but with rain continuing to pour, grip levels would only get worse as the 23-lap race unfolded. Jorge Martin led away from pole position early on, a pole he inherited following Enea Bastianini’s post-qualifying penalty, but Fenati would only wait until lap four before powering past at turn one.

The horrendous conditions would lead to a high attrition rate, only 15 of the 32 starters seeing the chequered flag, and Martin would find himself on that unfortunate list of retirements after his Honda snapped out of control at turn one on the tenth lap. Mir was left all alone in second place but with Fenati already twelve seconds up the road, victory was out of the question for the Spaniard.

Fenati continued to ease away at a second per lap, showing remarkable consistency of lap times, to claim one of his sweetest victories, 28 seconds clear at the finish. Mir was a lonely second while Fabio Di Giannantonio gave Gresini cause to cheer after Martin’s demise, inheriting the final podium position in third despite his own off-track excursion.

Philipp Oettl was promoted to fourth when Aron Canet crashed three laps from home with Nicolo Bulega fifth for Sky VR46, over a minute behind the winner. Bo Bendsneyder was one of the many riders to crash at one stage but somehow remounted to grab sixth, pipping the Peugeot of Jakub Kornfeil on the final lap, while Albert Arenas, Andrea Migno and Jaume Masia were rewarded for staying upright with the remaining top ten spots.

 

Moto3 Tribul Mastercard GP San Marino e Riviera di Rimini: Race Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
15. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers46:24.29025
236. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing+28.59420
321. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+39.03516
465. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing+55.59113
58. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+1:02.43311
664. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+1:09.31210
784. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+1:09.9849
875. Albert ArenasMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar+1:13.4208
916. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR46+1:22.7477
1015. Jaume MasiaKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+1:32.4466
1196. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP+1:39.0885
1242. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+1:39.9254
1357. Alex FabbriMahindraMinimoto Portomaggiore+1 Lap3
1433. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+1 Lap2
1548. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar+1 Lap1
NC4. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+1 Lap
NC44. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+3 Laps
NC51. Kevin ZannoniKTMAlthea Racing+4 Laps
NC27. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+5 Laps
NC23. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+6 Laps
NC14. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+8 Laps
NC71. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team+10 Laps
NC12. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP+10 Laps
NC88. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+14 Laps
NC58. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+15 Laps
NC17. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team+16 Laps
NC95. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+16 Laps
NC7. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team+18 Laps
NC24. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+20 Laps
NC41. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+20 Laps
NC19. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+21 Laps
NS11. Livio LoiHondaLeopard RacingInjured
NS6. Maria HerreraKTMAGR TeamInjured

