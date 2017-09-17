Fenestraz Doubles Up at the Nurburgring as Neubauer Rolls

Sacha Fenestraz completed a perfect weekend at the Nurburgring after taking his second victory from pole position on Sunday morning.

The Josef Kaufmann Racing driver survived an early red flag, caused when Thomas Neubauer rolled at turn four after contact with Daniel Ticktum, and then a safety car restart, with Fenestraz then managing the gap to Gabriel Aubry until the chequered flag.

The incident between Neubauer and Ticktum happened on lap one as the Frenchman attempted to follow Tech 1 Racing team-mate Aubry passed the Red Bull-backed Arden Motorsport driver around the outside of turn four.

Aubry had got to the inside of Ticktum heading into the left-handed turn two and maintained the position into turn three, but with turn four a right-hander, Neubauer was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time as he was clipped by the Briton, but despite rolling and hitting the barrier, Neubauer was unharmed.

Initially the safety car was deployed, but soon the red flags flew, with Ticktum now at the back of the field as Fenestraz led Aubry and Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, who was having his best performance of the season so far for JD Motorsport.

Fenestraz maintained a healthy gap to Aubry throughout the remainder of the race, but Simmenauer was unable to hold on for the podium, losing the spot to Yifei Ye with just a couple of laps to go, with the Josef Kaufmann Racing ace having earlier made a move on R-ace GP’s Charles Milesi for fourth.

Milesi ended up down in seventh behind team-mates Michael Benyahia and Gilles Magnus, while Thomas Maxwell, James Pull and Luis Leeds completed the top ten ahead of Bartlomiej Mirecki, Theo Coicaud, Ticktum and Sun Yue Yang.

Nurburgring Race 2 Result