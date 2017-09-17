Formula Renault 2.0 NEC

Fenestraz Doubles Up at the Nurburgring as Neubauer Rolls

Sacha Fenestraz controlled race two from start to finish at the Nurburgring - Credit: Gregory Eyckmans

Sacha Fenestraz completed a perfect weekend at the Nurburgring after taking his second victory from pole position on Sunday morning.

The Josef Kaufmann Racing driver survived an early red flag, caused when Thomas Neubauer rolled at turn four after contact with Daniel Ticktum, and then a safety car restart, with Fenestraz then managing the gap to Gabriel Aubry until the chequered flag.

The incident between Neubauer and Ticktum happened on lap one as the Frenchman attempted to follow Tech 1 Racing team-mate Aubry passed the Red Bull-backed Arden Motorsport driver around the outside of turn four.

Aubry had got to the inside of Ticktum heading into the left-handed turn two and maintained the position into turn three, but with turn four a right-hander, Neubauer was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time as he was clipped by the Briton, but despite rolling and hitting the barrier, Neubauer was unharmed.

Initially the safety car was deployed, but soon the red flags flew, with Ticktum now at the back of the field as Fenestraz led Aubry and Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, who was having his best performance of the season so far for JD Motorsport.

Fenestraz maintained a healthy gap to Aubry throughout the remainder of the race, but Simmenauer was unable to hold on for the podium, losing the spot to Yifei Ye with just a couple of laps to go, with the Josef Kaufmann Racing ace having earlier made a move on R-ace GP’s Charles Milesi for fourth.

Milesi ended up down in seventh behind team-mates Michael Benyahia and Gilles Magnus, while Thomas Maxwell, James Pull and Luis Leeds completed the top ten ahead of Bartlomiej Mirecki, Theo Coicaud, Ticktum and Sun Yue Yang.

Nurburgring Race 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
111Sacha FenestrazFRAJosef Kaufmann Racing13 Laps
214Gabriel AubryFRATech 1 Racing+4.318s
341Yifei YeCHIJosef Kaufmann Racing+10.547s
422Jean-Baptiste SimmenauerFRAJD Motorsport+12.855s
53Michael BenyahiaMARR-ace GP+15.275s
64Gilles MagnusBELR-ace GP+17.567s
71Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP+19.471s
85Thomas MaxwellAUSTech 1 Racing+19.626s
915James PullGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing+22.160s
1042Luis LeedsAUSJosef Kaufmann Racing+23.287s
1196Bartlomiej MireckiPOLBM Racing+26.337s
122Theo CoicaudFRAR-ace GP+28.414s
1333Daniel TicktumGBRArden Motorsports+30.897s
1421Sun Yue YangCHIJD Motorsport+1 Lap
RET6Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 RacingRetired

