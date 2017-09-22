Fenestraz Takes Pole Hat Trick at Spa-Francorchamps

The in-form Sacha Fenestraz secured a pole hat trick at Spa-Francorchamps, with the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Championship leader looking to extend his advantage at the top the standings this weekend.
The Josef Kaufmann Racing driver has a twenty-three point lead over Will Palmer heading into this weekend’s penultimate round of the season at the Belgian track, and Fenestraz started the weekend in the best possible fashion in the first qualifying session.
With thirty-four cars competing this weekend, thanks to the arrival of the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup contingent, both qualifying sessions were split into two, and Fenestraz stole a march on his rivals by setting the best time of 2:17.317s to deny Robert Shwartzman of R-ace GP pole position by 0.253 seconds.
Yifei Ye finished second fastest behind team-mate Fenestraz in his group and as a result will start third on the grid, whilst Max Defourny will start fourth for R-ace GP, ahead of Tech 1 Racing duo Max Fewtrell and Gabriel Aubry, who were third fastest in their respective groups.
Red Bull-backed MP Motorsport duo Richard Verschoor and Neil Verhagen will start from seventh and eighth respectively, while Palmer of R-ace GP and Henrique Chaves of AVF by Adrian Vallés complete the top ten.
The grid for race two was set by the second fastest times of the session, and it was Fenestraz’s 2:17.554s that took top spot, with Aubry this time joining him on the front row, with Ye and Shwartzman on row two ahead of Fewtrell and Defourny.
Thomas Randle will start race two from seventh on the grid for AVF by Adrian Vallés ahead of Verhagen and Palmer, while R-ace GP’s Gilles Magnus will start tenth, the leading of the NEC stars, as he will be in race one when he starts fourteenth.
The cars took to the track again for a second qualifying session, but no one could deny Fenestraz a triple pole position, with his 2:17.407s easily enough to take top spot, with Shwartzman more than four-tenths of a second slower in his group.
Palmer and Aubry will share the second row ahead of Fewtrell and Defourny, with Verschoor and Verhagen again on the fourth row ahead of Ye and Magnus, who again was well clear of the other NEC competitors.
Race 1 gets underway on Saturday morning.
Spa-Francorchamps Race 1 Qualifying Result
|POS
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|11
|Sacha Fenestraz
|FRA
|Josef Kaufmann Racing
|2:17.317
|2
|10
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|R-ace GP
|2:17.570
|3
|1
|Yifei Ye
|CHN
|Josef Kaufmann Racing
|2:17.633
|4
|9
|Max Defourny
|BEL
|R-ace GP
|2:17.604
|5
|7
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:17.897
|6
|4
|Gabriel Aubry
|FRA
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:17.816
|7
|29
|Richard Verschoor
|NED
|MP Motorsport
|2:18.262
|8
|31
|Neil Verhagen
|USA
|MP Motorsport
|2:18.221
|9
|8
|Will Palmer
|GBR
|R-ace GP
|2:18.332
|10
|13
|Henrique Chaves
|POR
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:18.266
|11
|16
|Thomas Randle
|AUS
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:18.334
|12
|30
|Jarno Opmeer
|NED
|MP Motorsport
|2:18.339
|13
|5
|Thomas Maxwell
|AUS
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:18.455
|14
|44
|Gilles Magnus
|BEL
|R-ace GP
|2:18.483
|15
|17
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:18.795
|16
|12
|Raul Guzman
|MEX
|R-ace GP
|2:18.579
|17
|15
|Axel Matus
|MEX
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:18.989
|18
|33
|Daniel Ticktum
|GBR
|Arden Motorsport
|2:18.708
|19
|18
|Aleksey Korneev
|RUS
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:19.003
|20
|26
|Presley Martono
|INO
|Mark Burdett Motorsport
|2:18.854
|21
|14
|Xavier Lloveras
|ESP
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:19.154
|22
|23
|Aleksandr Vartanyan
|RUS
|JD Motorsport
|2:18.890
|23
|40
|Charles Milesi
|FRA
|R-ace GP
|2:19.234
|24
|93
|Zane Goddard
|AUS
|Arden Motorsport
|2:19.035
|25
|6
|Thomas Neubauer
|FRA
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:19.317
|26
|22
|Jean Baptiste Simmenauer
|FRA
|JD Motorsport
|2:19.233
|27
|42
|Michael Benyahia
|MOR
|R-ace GP
|2:19.353
|28
|41
|Theo Coicaud
|FRA
|R-ace GP
|2:19.286
|29
|2
|Luis Leeds
|AUS
|Josef Kaufmann Racing
|2:19.667
|30
|96
|Bartlomiej Mirecki
|POL
|BM Racing Team
|2:19.341
|31
|25
|Julia Pankiewicz
|POL
|Mark Burdett Motorsport
|2:20.840
|32
|19
|Frank Bird
|GBR
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:19.354
|33
|20
|Najiy Ayyad bin Abd Razak
|MAL
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:20.945
|34
|21
|Sun Yue Yang
|CHN
|JD Motorsport
|2:19.961
Spa-Francorchamps Race 2 Qualifying Result
|POS
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|11
|Sacha Fenestraz
|FRA
|Josef Kaufmann Racing
|2:17.554
|2
|4
|Gabriel Aubry
|FRA
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:17.963
|3
|1
|Yifei Ye
|CHN
|Josef Kaufmann Racing
|2:17.685
|4
|10
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|R-ace GP
|2:17.978
|5
|7
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:17.923
|6
|9
|Max Defourny
|BEL
|R-ace GP
|2:17.996
|7
|16
|Thomas Randle
|AUS
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:18.335
|8
|31
|Neil Verhagen
|USA
|MP Motorsport
|2:18.467
|9
|8
|Will Palmer
|GBR
|R-ace GP
|2:18.432
|10
|44
|Gilles Magnus
|BEL
|R-ace GP
|2:18.506
|11
|5
|Thomas Maxwell
|AUS
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:18.477
|12
|13
|Henrique Chaves
|POR
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:18.549
|13
|29
|Richard Verschoor
|NED
|MP Motorsport
|2:18.498
|14
|12
|Raul Guzman
|MEX
|R-ace GP
|2:18.595
|15
|15
|Axel Matus
|MEX
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:19.034
|16
|30
|Jarno Opmeer
|NED
|MP Motorsport
|2:18.763
|17
|18
|Aleksey Korneev
|RUS
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:19.037
|18
|33
|Daniel Ticktum
|GBR
|Arden Motorsport
|2:18.845
|19
|17
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:19.107
|20
|23
|Aleksandr Vartanyan
|RUS
|JD Motorsport
|2:18.955
|21
|14
|Xavier Lloveras
|ESP
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:19.227
|22
|26
|Presley Martono
|INO
|Mark Burdett Motorsport
|2:19.042
|23
|42
|Michael Benyahia
|MOR
|R-ace GP
|2:19.472
|24
|22
|Jean Baptiste Simmenauer
|FRA
|JD Motorsport
|2:19.265
|25
|40
|Charles Milesi
|FRA
|R-ace GP
|2:19.491
|26
|93
|Zane Goddard
|AUS
|Arden Motorsport
|2:19.295
|27
|6
|Thomas Neubauer
|FRA
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:19.539
|28
|96
|Bartlomiej Mirecki
|POL
|BM Racing Team
|2:19.399
|29
|2
|Luis Leeds
|AUS
|Josef Kaufmann Racing
|2:19.736
|30
|41
|Theo Coicaud
|FRA
|R-ace GP
|2:19.506
|31
|20
|Najiy Ayyad bin Abd Razak
|MAL
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:21.025
|32
|19
|Frank Bird
|GBR
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:19.628
|33
|25
|Julia Pankiewicz
|POL
|Mark Burdett Motorsport
|2:21.305
|34
|21
|Sun Yue Yang
|CHN
|JD Motorsport
|2:19.979
Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Qualifying Result
|POS
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|11
|Sacha Fenestraz
|FRA
|Josef Kaufmann Racing
|2:17.407
|2
|10
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|R-ace GP
|2:17.836
|3
|8
|Will Palmer
|GBR
|R-ace GP
|2:17.707
|4
|4
|Gabriel Aubry
|FRA
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:17.856
|5
|7
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:17.786
|6
|9
|Max Defourny
|BEL
|R-ace GP
|2:18.084
|7
|29
|Richard Verschoor
|NED
|MP Motorsport
|2:17.937
|8
|31
|Neil Verhagen
|USA
|MP Motorsport
|2:18.361
|9
|1
|Yifei Ye
|CHN
|Josef Kaufmann Racing
|2:18.123
|10
|44
|Gilles Magnus
|BEL
|R-ace GP
|2:18.496
|11
|5
|Thomas Maxwell
|AUS
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:18.378
|12
|30
|Jarno Opmeer
|NED
|MP Motorsport
|2:18.559
|13
|17
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:18.634
|14
|33
|Daniel Ticktum
|GBR
|Arden Motorsport
|2:18.692
|15
|16
|Thomas Randle
|AUS
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:18.747
|16
|26
|Presley Martono
|INO
|Mark Burdett Motorsport
|2:18.933
|17
|18
|Aleksey Korneev
|RUS
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:18.788
|18
|23
|Aleksandr Vartanyan
|RUS
|JD Motorsport
|2:18.979
|19
|14
|Xavier Lloveras
|ESP
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:19.064
|20
|19
|Frank Bird
|GBR
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:19.034
|21
|40
|Charles Milesi
|FRA
|R-ace GP
|2:19.126
|22
|12
|Raul Guzman
|MEX
|R-ace GP
|2:19.077
|23
|6
|Thomas Neubauer
|FRA
|Tech 1 Racing
|2:19.155
|24
|93
|Zane Goddard
|AUS
|Arden Motorsport
|2:19.110
|25
|2
|Luis Leeds
|AUS
|Josef Kaufmann Racing
|2:19.196
|26
|22
|Jean Baptiste Simmenauer
|FRA
|JD Motorsport
|2:19.140
|27
|42
|Michael Benyahia
|MOR
|R-ace GP
|2:19.400
|28
|13
|Henrique Chaves
|POR
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:19.148
|29
|15
|Axel Matus
|MEX
|AVF by Adrian Valles
|2:19.653
|30
|21
|Sun Yue Yang
|CHN
|JD Motorsport
|2:19.477
|31
|20
|Najiy Ayyad bin Abd Razak
|MAL
|Fortec Motorsports
|2:20.051
|32
|41
|Theo Coicaud
|FRA
|R-ace GP
|2:19.630
|33
|25
|Julia Pankiewicz
|POL
|Mark Burdett Motorsport
|2:20.576
|34
|96
|Bartlomiej Mirecki
|POL
|BM Racing Team
|2:19.921