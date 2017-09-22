Fenestraz Takes Pole Hat Trick at Spa-Francorchamps

The in-form Sacha Fenestraz secured a pole hat trick at Spa-Francorchamps, with the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Championship leader looking to extend his advantage at the top the standings this weekend.

The Josef Kaufmann Racing driver has a twenty-three point lead over Will Palmer heading into this weekend’s penultimate round of the season at the Belgian track, and Fenestraz started the weekend in the best possible fashion in the first qualifying session.

With thirty-four cars competing this weekend, thanks to the arrival of the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup contingent, both qualifying sessions were split into two, and Fenestraz stole a march on his rivals by setting the best time of 2:17.317s to deny Robert Shwartzman of R-ace GP pole position by 0.253 seconds.

Yifei Ye finished second fastest behind team-mate Fenestraz in his group and as a result will start third on the grid, whilst Max Defourny will start fourth for R-ace GP, ahead of Tech 1 Racing duo Max Fewtrell and Gabriel Aubry, who were third fastest in their respective groups.

Red Bull-backed MP Motorsport duo Richard Verschoor and Neil Verhagen will start from seventh and eighth respectively, while Palmer of R-ace GP and Henrique Chaves of AVF by Adrian Vallés complete the top ten.

The grid for race two was set by the second fastest times of the session, and it was Fenestraz’s 2:17.554s that took top spot, with Aubry this time joining him on the front row, with Ye and Shwartzman on row two ahead of Fewtrell and Defourny.

Thomas Randle will start race two from seventh on the grid for AVF by Adrian Vallés ahead of Verhagen and Palmer, while R-ace GP’s Gilles Magnus will start tenth, the leading of the NEC stars, as he will be in race one when he starts fourteenth.

The cars took to the track again for a second qualifying session, but no one could deny Fenestraz a triple pole position, with his 2:17.407s easily enough to take top spot, with Shwartzman more than four-tenths of a second slower in his group.

Palmer and Aubry will share the second row ahead of Fewtrell and Defourny, with Verschoor and Verhagen again on the fourth row ahead of Ye and Magnus, who again was well clear of the other NEC competitors.

Race 1 gets underway on Saturday morning.

Spa-Francorchamps Race 1 Qualifying Result

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 11 Sacha Fenestraz FRA Josef Kaufmann Racing 2:17.317 2 10 Robert Shwartzman RUS R-ace GP 2:17.570 3 1 Yifei Ye CHN Josef Kaufmann Racing 2:17.633 4 9 Max Defourny BEL R-ace GP 2:17.604 5 7 Max Fewtrell GBR Tech 1 Racing 2:17.897 6 4 Gabriel Aubry FRA Tech 1 Racing 2:17.816 7 29 Richard Verschoor NED MP Motorsport 2:18.262 8 31 Neil Verhagen USA MP Motorsport 2:18.221 9 8 Will Palmer GBR R-ace GP 2:18.332 10 13 Henrique Chaves POR AVF by Adrian Valles 2:18.266 11 16 Thomas Randle AUS AVF by Adrian Valles 2:18.334 12 30 Jarno Opmeer NED MP Motorsport 2:18.339 13 5 Thomas Maxwell AUS Tech 1 Racing 2:18.455 14 44 Gilles Magnus BEL R-ace GP 2:18.483 15 17 Alex Peroni AUS Fortec Motorsports 2:18.795 16 12 Raul Guzman MEX R-ace GP 2:18.579 17 15 Axel Matus MEX AVF by Adrian Valles 2:18.989 18 33 Daniel Ticktum GBR Arden Motorsport 2:18.708 19 18 Aleksey Korneev RUS Fortec Motorsports 2:19.003 20 26 Presley Martono INO Mark Burdett Motorsport 2:18.854 21 14 Xavier Lloveras ESP AVF by Adrian Valles 2:19.154 22 23 Aleksandr Vartanyan RUS JD Motorsport 2:18.890 23 40 Charles Milesi FRA R-ace GP 2:19.234 24 93 Zane Goddard AUS Arden Motorsport 2:19.035 25 6 Thomas Neubauer FRA Tech 1 Racing 2:19.317 26 22 Jean Baptiste Simmenauer FRA JD Motorsport 2:19.233 27 42 Michael Benyahia MOR R-ace GP 2:19.353 28 41 Theo Coicaud FRA R-ace GP 2:19.286 29 2 Luis Leeds AUS Josef Kaufmann Racing 2:19.667 30 96 Bartlomiej Mirecki POL BM Racing Team 2:19.341 31 25 Julia Pankiewicz POL Mark Burdett Motorsport 2:20.840 32 19 Frank Bird GBR Fortec Motorsports 2:19.354 33 20 Najiy Ayyad bin Abd Razak MAL Fortec Motorsports 2:20.945 34 21 Sun Yue Yang CHN JD Motorsport 2:19.961

Spa-Francorchamps Race 2 Qualifying Result

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 11 Sacha Fenestraz FRA Josef Kaufmann Racing 2:17.554 2 4 Gabriel Aubry FRA Tech 1 Racing 2:17.963 3 1 Yifei Ye CHN Josef Kaufmann Racing 2:17.685 4 10 Robert Shwartzman RUS R-ace GP 2:17.978 5 7 Max Fewtrell GBR Tech 1 Racing 2:17.923 6 9 Max Defourny BEL R-ace GP 2:17.996 7 16 Thomas Randle AUS AVF by Adrian Valles 2:18.335 8 31 Neil Verhagen USA MP Motorsport 2:18.467 9 8 Will Palmer GBR R-ace GP 2:18.432 10 44 Gilles Magnus BEL R-ace GP 2:18.506 11 5 Thomas Maxwell AUS Tech 1 Racing 2:18.477 12 13 Henrique Chaves POR AVF by Adrian Valles 2:18.549 13 29 Richard Verschoor NED MP Motorsport 2:18.498 14 12 Raul Guzman MEX R-ace GP 2:18.595 15 15 Axel Matus MEX AVF by Adrian Valles 2:19.034 16 30 Jarno Opmeer NED MP Motorsport 2:18.763 17 18 Aleksey Korneev RUS Fortec Motorsports 2:19.037 18 33 Daniel Ticktum GBR Arden Motorsport 2:18.845 19 17 Alex Peroni AUS Fortec Motorsports 2:19.107 20 23 Aleksandr Vartanyan RUS JD Motorsport 2:18.955 21 14 Xavier Lloveras ESP AVF by Adrian Valles 2:19.227 22 26 Presley Martono INO Mark Burdett Motorsport 2:19.042 23 42 Michael Benyahia MOR R-ace GP 2:19.472 24 22 Jean Baptiste Simmenauer FRA JD Motorsport 2:19.265 25 40 Charles Milesi FRA R-ace GP 2:19.491 26 93 Zane Goddard AUS Arden Motorsport 2:19.295 27 6 Thomas Neubauer FRA Tech 1 Racing 2:19.539 28 96 Bartlomiej Mirecki POL BM Racing Team 2:19.399 29 2 Luis Leeds AUS Josef Kaufmann Racing 2:19.736 30 41 Theo Coicaud FRA R-ace GP 2:19.506 31 20 Najiy Ayyad bin Abd Razak MAL Fortec Motorsports 2:21.025 32 19 Frank Bird GBR Fortec Motorsports 2:19.628 33 25 Julia Pankiewicz POL Mark Burdett Motorsport 2:21.305 34 21 Sun Yue Yang CHN JD Motorsport 2:19.979

Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Qualifying Result